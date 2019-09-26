LG claims that the company designed its 4K TV sets to be the centerpiece of any home theater. LG has proved these claims by releasing huge TV screen sizes with slim bezels, sleek modern lines, and premium aesthetics. If you wish to magnify your movie night experience at home with a $500 budget, this is the best time to get the 55-inch LG UM7300 Smart 4K LED TV. Originally priced at $699, you can snatch this 4K TV now for only $437 at Amazon, so you’ll enjoy as much as $262 worth of savings.

This LG Ultra HD 4K TV arrived with a remarkable set of features that engage in theater-like visuals, packed with virtual surround sound for immersive entertainment. It’s also stacked with a collection of handy connectivity and smarts that make it a delightful addition on your entertainment room.

Flaunting its widescreen display with 3,840 x 2,160-pixels, or four times the resolution of Full HD, the LG UM7300 will deliver breathtaking views right off the bat. It has an IPS panel with a wide viewing angle, so you can still enjoy watching even if you’re not sitting in front of the screen. It also supports multiple 4K Active HDR formats such as Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG, which greatly improves the sharpness while reproducing accurate colors.

To help you get rid of the hassle from searching across broad selections of content, LG equipped this smart TV with a powerful artificial intelligence known as the LG ThinQ. It enables you to control the TV using your voice, thanks to the built-in Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and an intelligent voice recognition feature.

At the back of the TV set, you’ll find an Ethernet input, four HDMI inputs, and 3 USB sockets. You can also connect your Apple and Android devices on the big screen as it supports AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi connections. If you prefer streaming content online, this LG 4K TV also has access to various streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube.

This 55-inch LG UM7300 Smart 4K LED TV is armed with just about every feature you could ever need in an entertainment set. You can get this now for only $437 instead of $699, as Amazon cuts $262 off its price. If you’re still not convinced, these 55-inch 4K TVs are also on sale, including the TCL Roku 4K TV and Samsung Smart 4K TVs, so you better check them out, too.

