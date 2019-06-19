Digital Trends
Walmart offers a fantastic deal on a 70-inch LG 4K Smart TV

Josh Levenson
lg 75 inch 4k tv deal 70um7370pua walmart 70 thinq

Whether you’re fighting to the death in one of Fortnite‘s famous Battle Royales, or sitting down with the family to watch the latest must-see Netflix Original over the weekend, entertainment sits at the center of the home as most of us know it.

As such, it’s important the television in our living room is large and clear enough to immerse everyone in the action, even if they aren’t sitting right in front of the screen– like this 70-inch LG 4K TV, which is now on sale for $940 (down $260).

Let’s not ignore the massive 13,000-pound African bush elephant in the room, though: $940 is an awful lot of dough to spend on a TV. But that’s not such a bad thing. After all, a television is an investment. You want something that will last, and this one will.

Being one of the latest 4K TVs out of LG’s oven, the 70-inch LG 70UM7370PUA is equipped with all its latest and greatest features, including Intelligent Voice Recognition, which can be toggled to adjust settings and track down content.

Here’s a quick look at some of the commands it understands:

  • “Play Stranger Things on Netflix.”
  • “Turn the volume down 20 percent.”
  • “Switch over to HDMI 2.”
  • “Turn off after this episode of Designated Survivor.

Just like your run-of-the-mill 4K TV, the LG 70UM7370PUA on offer is decked out with a 4K Upscaler for transforming HD content into 4K Ultra HDR, and a multi-format HDR for extracting additional detail from both the brightest and darkest scenes.

You don’t need a set-top box or streaming stick to tune into your favorite on-demand content, either. The TV has LG’s WebOS on board, which can be used to access all of the leading streaming services, such as Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Netflix.

Now, back to the issue at hand. If the 70-inch LG 70UM7370PUA is a little too steep at $940, you may want to consider taking advantage of Walmart’s longstanding offer to split the cost over twelve months, at a much more manageable $92 per month.

If that’s still a tad out of your budget, there are a number of other fantastic 4K TVs on sale right now — all of which are cataloged in our running best 4K TV deals column — with the highlights being a 43-inch Insignia for $200 and a 55-inch TCL for $500.

Bargain hunters on the lookout for more unmissable deals should head over to our list of the top Amazon Prime Day sales. We’ll be updating it from now through the big day, so we’d recommend making it your one-stop shop for all the latest savings.

