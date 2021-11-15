The absolutely fantastic 55-inch LG C1 OLED TV has been reduced by $200 at Best Buy as part of the best Black Friday deals out there. Just one of the many great Black Friday TV deals available, this is one of the true highlights among the OLED TV deals that we’re seeing emerge right now. If you’re passionate about having the best picture possible while you play games, watch movies, or watch your favorite streaming shows, you can’t go wrong here. LG TV deals are generally some of the best ones to seek out.

LG C1 OLED TV Black Friday Deal: Cheapest Price Today

One of the best 4K TVs out there, the LG C1 OLED is a true delight to use and watch. OLED technology is a great way of getting a sharp picture at all times. Each pixel on the 55-inch LG C1 OLED emits its own light, providing you with perfect blacks, intense colors, and an all-around stunning picture. Because each pixel can turn on or off independently, it can cope with the darkest of scenes as well as the most vibrant so whatever you’re watching looks fantastic.

The LG C1 OLED isn’t just about exceptional lighting either. It uses HDMI 2.1 technology so it’s fantastic for using with the latest gaming consoles. That’s helped by auto low latency mode plus other features that ensure low input lag and speedy response times. Other features include the a9 Gen4 AI processor 4K, which helps upscale whatever you’re watching, using deep-learning algorithms to detect scenes and genres to make your content look the best it can be.

Elsewhere, LG’s webOS 6.0 is speedy to use and intuitive, with the LG Magic Remote enabling you to use it as a regular remote or as a form of super responsive mouse for your TV, too. Voice controls are also possible with Google Assistant and Alexa built-in.

Normally priced at $1,500, this 55-inch LG C1 OLED is down to just $1,300 at Best Buy for a limited time only. Grab it now before stock runs out and you miss out on one of the best TVs out there.

