This LG cordless vacuum is $250 off at Best Buy right now

For devices that keep your home spotless, Dyson deals are popular among vacuum deals, while Roomba deals are top-of-mind for robot vacuum deals. However, these two brands aren’t the only reliable ones among vacuum cleaners. You should also consider the LG CordZero Kompressor stick vacuum, which is available from Best Buy for $450, after a $250 discount to its original price of $700.

The LG CordZero Kompressor stick vacuum is powered by the brand’s Smart Inverter Motor, which provides strong suction power across different floor types, combined with a five-step HEPA filtration system that filters out dust and particles. The Kompressor lever compresses all the collected dust in the bin, making it less messy when you empty it, while the removable filters extend the life of the vacuum as you can wash them after every use. The ThinQ app will let you check on your cordless vacuum’s cleaning history and run diagnostics, so you’re on top of the device’s maintenance.

For ease of use, the LG CordZero Kompressor stick vacuum may transform to a hand vacuum, allowing you to access hard-to-reach areas of your home. LG promises up to 120 minutes of usage for every full charge, and once you’re done, you can place the vacuum back on its portable charging stand so that it will be ready for the next time that you need to clean the house.

With a powerful motor and helpful features, the LG CordZero Kompressor stick vacuum will be a valuable addition to your home’s cleaning arsenal. It’s now more affordable at just $450, after Best Buy’s $250 discount to its original price of $700. It’s unclear when the deal will end, and we don’t know when it will return once it’s gone, so you shouldn’t miss out on this offer for the LG CordZero Kompressor stick vacuum. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More vacuum deals

The LG CordZero Kompressor is a steal at its discounted price on Best Buy. There are more offers out there for other brands though, including Black & Decker, Dyson, and Hoover. To help with your decision on which one to buy, we’ve rounded up some of the best vacuum deals that you can take advantage of today.

