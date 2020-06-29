LG and Samsung 4K TVs on sale from $330 before 4th of July

Besides a long weekend filled with holiday festivities and fireworks, Independence Day also signifies tons of unmissable deals and discounts. In fact, 4th of July sales have already started happening, including these awesome 4K TV deals that we’ve spotted at Best Buy. Right now, the Samsung 7 Series and LG UM7300 4K TVs are on sale for as low as $330.

50-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV – $330, was $550

The Samsung 7 Series is one of Samsung’s most affordable TV offerings and one shoppers on a budget will greatly appreciate. It won’t sweep cinephiles off their feet, but it still manages to deliver a good performance even at its relatively low cost. Its VA-LCD panel offers decent picture quality with deep blacks, accurate colors, and high native contrast. It also supports HDR content, so watching Netflix and YouTube videos at their optimum picture setting is a possibility. Running on Samsung’s Tizen 5 OS, the 7 Series’ smart TV interface is simple and uncluttered, and runs smoothly and snappily. It supports Apple AirPlay 2, Alexa, and Google Assistant. Furthermore, it has Bluetooth connectivity so you can connect a soundbar or pair of headphones to it wirelessly. The budget-friendly 50-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV is on sale at Best Buy right now for a cool $20 off. Get it for $330 instead of its normal retail price of $350.

55-inch LG UM7300 4K TV – $450, was $500

Another fantastic 4K TV that’s relatively easy on the pockets is LG’s UM7300. Despite coming in at a fraction of the cost of LG’s premium OLED screens, it still manages to shine thanks to its exceptionally bright display, wide viewing angles, and excellent smart TV features. It flaunts a widescreen display with 3,840 x 2,160 pixels or four times the resolution of Full HD, and it’s quite good for most content. The IPS panel has wide viewing angles, so it will look good no matter where you’re sitting. And since this TV is illuminated by direct backlighting, you won’t have any problem putting it in a brightly lit room. Moreover, this TV supports multiple 4K Active HDR formats such as Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG. LG’s WebOS is one of our favorite smart TV platforms since it’s easy to navigate and offers decent app selection. You’ve got access to every popular streaming service, including Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube TV. What’s more, voice control is possible via the integration of both Google Assistant and Alexa. You can also connect your Apple and Android devices on the big screen as it supports AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi connections. The 55-inch LG UM7300 4K TV may be LG’s most basic 4K TV model, but it comes at a great price that’s hard to resist. Get yours on Best Buy today for just $450, $50 off its normal retail price of $500.

