The best Cyber Monday deals are here to upgrade your tech into the next tier of products you couldn’t afford during the rest of the year — this MacBook Pro Cyber Monday deal from Amazon is a prime example. Apple’s MacBooks are powerful but premium-priced devices, so shoppers are always on the lookout for Cyber Monday laptop deals, more specifically Cyber Monday MacBook deals, for price cuts that will make them even just a bit more affordable.

Today’s best MacBook Pro Cyber Monday deal

Why Buy

A powerful M1 chip (an 8-core CPU)

A brilliant Retina display with 500 nits of brightness

A blazing fast 8-core GPU

Long battery life: Up to 20 hours

Our best MacBook Pro Cyber Monday deal is that gets you a 2020 MacBook Pro for just $1,200 instead of $1,300. That’s a savings of $100! You’re basically upgrading to an M1 chip and saving money at the same time. Not too shabby.

The screen is on the smaller side at 13.3 inches, but if you want a MacBook Pro that boasts power and portability, this 2020 MacBook Pro is perfect for you. This MacBook Pro comes with a powerful M1 chip that features a powerful 8-core CPU. You’re also getting: 8GB of RAM, 256GB of solid-state drive (SSD) storage, a Retina display, a FaceTime HD webcam, a Magic Keyboard, a Touch Bar, Touch ID, and two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports.

The M1 chip supports MacOS Big Sur, and they work together to create a particularly speedy user experience, right down to how fast it wakes up. The Retina display comes with LED backlighting and True Tone technology to bring you the most vivid visual experience ever. True Tone is especially interesting because it adjusts to the color temperature of your environment. The Magic Keyboard offers a comfortable and quiet typing experience with its scissor mechanism.

This MacBook Pro also features a Touch Bar and Touch ID. They sound the same but are totally different. Touch Bar allows you to have your favorite commands, shortcuts, emojis, and features right at your fingertips. Touch ID allows you to secure your Mac, Apple Pay purchases, or password-protected documents with just a touch.

This MacBook Pro is powerful, but it also has the battery life to back it up. You’ll get up to 20 hours. Work as long as you need to — the 2020 MacBook Pro can handle it.

You can try to wait around for a better deal on a 2020 MacBook Pro, but why? You can already save $100 right now. A fully featured MacBook Pro is here for you and all you need is $1,200.

Should you shop this MacBook Pro Cyber Monday deal today or wait until tomorrow?

No, don’t wait. If you want this deal and can afford it, go ahead and grab it. Don’t bother waiting to see if tomorrow will bring a bigger discount. It likely won’t and all you’re doing is increasing the risk that this MacBook Pro will be sold out by then.

Adobe Analytics recently reported that out-of-stock alerts on websites have increased to about 124% and that number is only increasing. This means the longer you wait, the more likely you’ll miss out on this deal.

If you really need this MacBook Pro, you can just buy it now, and if there’s a better deal later, you can either cancel your initial purchase to buy the better deal or return it if you already received it.

