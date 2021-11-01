Save $85 on the Magic Keyboard Case for iPad Pro 12.9 today

The best Black Friday deals include great discounts on the accessories you truly need in your life such as this Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 12.9-inch. If you’re keen to be even more productive on the move than ever before, these are the Walmart Black Friday deals you need to keep an eye on. Right now, you can grab the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 12.9-inch for just $240, saving you over $80 on the usual price. Stock is strictly limited as you’d expect as these kind of accessories are rarely so deeply discounted. If you want to enjoy all the benefits that such a case brings, you’ll need to grab it now before the offer ends.

The Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 12.9-inch is the ideal accessory to team up with one of the best iPads out there right now. The iPad Pro 12.9-inch is the best tablet out there and it gets even better when you add on the Magic Keyboard. It offers a floating cantilever design that means it’s easy to attach your iPad Pro or iPad Air magnetically, smoothly adjusting it to the perfect viewing angle for you.

Alongside that, it offers a fantastic typing experience with a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPad OS. Essentially, it turns your tablet into a laptop of sorts greatly enhancing your productivity process. Other features include a USB-C port for passthrough charging so you can easily recharge while still using the keyboard. There’s front and back protection too so it works well as a great case in addition.

Being able to switch over to using your tablet with a full-sized keyboard is a great way of boosting your productivity on the move turning your iPad Pro into even more of a powerhouse machine than before.

Ordinarily priced at $325, the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 12.9-inch is down to just $240 right now at Walmart. Snap it up now while stocks last. We can’t see it sticking around for long at this price.

If you’re looking for more Black Friday iPad deals, we’ve got them with some great offers on everything you could need to do with the iPad. Check them out now to find what works best for you.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations