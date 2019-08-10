Marshall’s Mid Bluetooth Wireless Headphone gets a 44% price cut on Amazon

Share

If drowning out the rest of the world is essential to your enjoyment of good music, then you need to snag a pair of headphones that will give you just that. Wireless Bluetooth speakers may be great but nothing quite matches the portability and convenience headphones give when you’re on the go. Amazon hears you and delivers Marshall’s Mid Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones with a 44% price cut. Its usual $179 price tag may sound steep but $79 in savings definitely has a nice ring to it.

The Mid sports the classic vintage design you’d expect from every Marshall product with its iconic script logo, brass accents, and textured vinyl. It may look familiar to the Major II but its rectangular, amp-shaped earcups appear to be slightly more sculpted. Two audio cables run between each earcup and are coiled to keep them out of the way. It folds into a pinched “U” shape when not in use, which though it may be linked to its impressive passive noise isolation, may not prove ideal for long listening sessions as it has a fairly heavy clamping force.

With Bluetooth connectivity, the Mid can wirelessly connect to a compatible device within a 30-feet range and blast your favorite tunes directly to your ears. This is further enhanced with the attached aptX technology that minimizes audio/video syncing issues. With custom-tuned 40mm dynamic drivers along with its frequency range of 10Hz to 20kHz, this pair of Marshall Headphones produce plenty of instrumental separation and a fairly solid sound production that delves deep into the bass.

One of the Mid’s greatest features is its built-in battery life of roughly 30 hours on a single charge. This gives you more than a whole day of portable playtime that fits with its collapsible design. Should you untimely run out of battery, the 3.5mm cable included enables the headphones to work passively. Also, if you’re in the mood to share your music, your friend can simply plug into the empty audio input.

Controls can be done with just a few clicks on the brass knob pencil-eraser shaped knob at the back of the left earcup. This multidirectional control knob powers the Mid as well as adjust volume, play/pause, skip, and the ability to answer or reject calls. Two microphones are also integrated to facilitate clear conversations and record voice memos through your device.

The Marshall Mid Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones combines fun, function, and style. Slash the $179 list price and get it now for just $100 on Amazon..

