Best Buy discounts these Marshall speakers in time for your Christmas party

The holidays are the best time to get together with friends and family. If you’re planning on hosting this year’s Christmas, firing up some funky tunes or Christmas carols would surely help get everyone in a festive mood. Even if you’re shopping last minute, you can get space-filling sound without shooting your budget over the roof as Best Buy has these wireless Bluetooth speakers from Marshall on sale up to $150 off.

Marshall Stanmore II — $200 ($150 Off)

The Stanmore II embodies Marshall’s classic retro look, along with its iconic script logo and signature textured vinyl (available in black or cream finish). This speaker may have undeniable style, but its weight of 10.5 pounds doesn’t exactly scream portability. However, it could be an awesome and usable piece of home decor to jazz up any space.

It may not look all that different from its predecessors, but the changes can be felt as soon as you spark it to life. Among Marshall’s lineup of speakers, the Stanmore II is the most versatile and reliable option for either big or small rooms. Credit is very much due to the perfect mix of a 50-watt woofer, class D amplifier, and two 15-watt tweeters that together produce punchy and precise audio. Its wooden cabinet construction, at the same time, brings a touch of warmth, enhancing the natural sound. A frequency range of 50-20,000 Hertz and bass reflex system enables it to reverberate through every audio spectrum.

Marshall’s Stanmore II lets you enjoy both wireless and wired configurations. With Bluetooth 5.0 and aptX technology, connectivity and lossless wireless sound are guaranteed up to 30 feet away. In times where you have guests over, its multi-host capability of pairing with two devices supports a seamless transition so everyone gets a turn to play and share their music. If you’re seeking an analog listening experience, simply plug into its RCA or 3.5-millimeter input.

Usually listing for $350, Best Buy gets you a better price with a $150 discount that makes it available at $200.

Marshall Stockwell II — $150 ($100 Off)

Marshall’s Stockwell II is the one to get if you’re particular about being able to take your music along with you. Whether you’re indoors or outdoors, its Blumlein Stereo Sound construction makes for a multi-directional experience with three class D amplifiers powering its subwoofer and front/rear tweeters. If you’re all about that bass then you’ll be thrilled to know that the cabinet houses a bass reflex system that enhances its efficiency and extends frequency response while lowering distortion. And to boost its durability, it has an IPX4 splashproof rating to boot.

Don’t let the Stockwell II’s pint-sized frame fool you, as it packs 20 hours of playtime with a single charge and its quick charging capabilities are just as impressive, as 20 minutes gets you up to six more hours of playtime. Its battery life can easily be tracked through the visual battery indicator located at the top panel of the speaker along with other control knobs for bass, treble, and volume to customize your sound.

Turn up the sound and minimize fighting over connectivity as the Stockwell II like the Stanmore II features multi-host functionality. Also, being equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 technology makes it receptive to any Bluetooth device within a 30-foot radius. For stylish speakers that are built to last, its sale price of $150 instead of $250 on Best Buy is beyond reasonable. Weighing in at 3 pounds, this speaker travels light but sure sounds heavy.

Looking for more options? Check out what we have on waterproof speakers, soundbars, and more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations