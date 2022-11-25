 Skip to main content
Grab this incredible Master & Dynamic wireless earbud Black Friday deal before Amazon takes it down

Simon Cohen
By

Is this a mistake? It has to be. Amazon is featuring the Master & Dynamic MW08 Sport — one of the best-sounding sets of wireless earbuds we have ever tested — for just $120. That’s an insane 66% off their usual $349 price. Master & Dynamic products rarely get discounted, so to see this one so heavily reduced? I think you had better grab them before someone realizes what’s going on.

Why you should buy the Master & Dynamic MW08 Sport

Master & Dynamic MW08 Sport true wireless earbuds.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

What makes these earbuds so great? Simply put, it’s their sound quality. The term “audiophile” gets overused, but if you were ever going to apply it to a set of wireless earbuds, it would be the MW08 Sport and their less sporty cousin, the MW08. The detail, the soundstage, the incredible balance of frequencies — these buds are a delight to listen to regardless of your chosen genre. Heck, even podcasts will sound incredible. If you’re on an Android phone with aptX Adaptive support, it gets even better, with hi-res audio up to 24-bit/96Khz.

But there are also other features like ANC, transparency, wireless charging, wear sensors for auto-pause, and some of the best battery life in the business (12 hours per charge, 10 hours with ANC or transparency) and an additional 30 hours in the charging case for up to 42 hours of total battery life.

Their build quality and materials are also exceptional, with carbon fiber, sapphire glass, and an aluminum frame on the earbuds.

Honestly, even at their regular price of $349, these earbuds could justify that expense. At just $120, you’d be crazy not to snap them up. I doubt a wireless earbuds deal like this will be coming around again any time soon (and maybe never).

