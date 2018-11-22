Find huge savings at MasterClass for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Share

What’s the best gift you can give (or receive) this holiday season? Obviously, the answer is a corgi puppy. But the second best is the gift of education — especially if you decide to purchase a MasterClass.

If you’re unfamiliar, MasterClass is a company that offers a variety of online courses taught by “masters” of their respective fields. Teachers include Garry Kasparov, Stephen Curry, Shonda Rhimes, Martin Scorsese, Margaret Atwood, Annie Liebowitz and more. Pretty illustrious, right?

More specifically, MasterClass offers courses in the following categories: Sports and Games; Film and TV; Music and Entertainment; Writing, Design, Photography and Fashion; Culinary Arts; Politics and Society. Each class contains approximately 24 lessons. And each lesson is broken down into 12 minute (on average) digestible videos. No matter how busy you are, you can easily squeeze in a viewing. Lessons can range from how to work with actors on set to learning how to push through roadblocks in your writing.

Importantly, for the first time since the company launched, MasterClass is offering a special holiday promotion. From now through Monday, November 26th, you can take advantage of a “Buy One, Gift One” offer. This means new customers can purchase an All-Access Pass for $180 and gift a second pass to another individual at no additional cost. And don’t fret if you recently purchased a single class. For another $90, you can also upgrade to All-Access. If only colleges offered Black Friday deals like this!

So what does an All-Access Pass actually mean? As you might have inferred, the pass provides access to every course in the MasterClass library. Now you don’t have to debate whether or not you’ll learn comedy from Judd Apatow or Steve Martin; you can study with both legends.

And if you’ve been holding out until MasterClass started offering courses from Paul Krugman and Dominique Ansel, you’re in luck. Krugman’s “Economics and Society” and Ansel’s “French Pastry Fundamentals” just went live. It’s a Thanksgiving miracle.

What are you waiting for? Register today! That way, you’ll be able to use what you’ve learned as conversational fodder for your office holiday party. Trust us — it beats talking about spreadsheets.

