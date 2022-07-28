 Skip to main content
This McAfee deal is your best chance at cheap antivirus software

Andrew Morrisey
By
Woman shopping online using a laptop protected by McAfee Total Protection.

In an increasingly digital world, data security is something everybody has to consider. Laptop and desktop PC users will be glad to hear there’s a great discount on McAfee’s award-winning antivirus software taking place, which drops the price of the McAfee Plus plan from $110 all the way down to just $40 for your first year of service. This is a savings of $70, and a free trial is even available to test it out before you purchase.

Almost since the dawn of computers, McAfee has made award-winning antivirus software that protects you against identity theft, hacking, and more. Anyone with a computer can benefit from having the software working in the background, and as we accumulate devices that make our lives more convenient, this McAfee Plus plan makes more and more sense. With the McAfee Plus plan, the software covers up to five devices, ensuring the safety of your data and identity whether you use a desktop computer, laptop, smartphone, or tablet. With coverage of up to five devices, the McAfee Plus plan also makes a great option for families.

McAfee antivirus software stands out even among the best antivirus software because it provides 24/7 real-time threat protection for everyone’s devices from ever-evolving malware and online threats. The software doesn’t require any expertise, as it’s easy to use when connecting all of your computers and smartphones, and they’re easily managed from a single dashboard. We think that if you install one piece of software on your PC, McAfee antivirus protection should be the one, and McAfee is so certain that its services will remove viruses on all of your devices that you’ll get your money back if it doesn’t live up.

Whether you’re looking to protect a new digital device or secure something older, this deal on McAfee antivirus software is worth your attention. You’ll get a year of service for just $40, which is a $70 savings from the regular annual price of $110.

