Save 26% on a 12-month Microsoft 365 subscription today

Amongst all the holiday excitement, it can be easy to forget the essentials in life, such as a Microsoft 365 subscription. Fortunately, we’ve found one of the best Microsoft Office deals out there right now if you’re looking to commit to better office software for the next year. Right now, you can buy a 12-month Microsoft 365 subscription for just $52 from HP. A saving of $18, it’s a great way to enjoy a year’s worth of Office 365 at a lower price than usual. Buy it now while the deal is still on. We can’t guarantee how long it will stick around.

Microsoft Office 365 Personal is one of the best ways to get access to key Office apps. It includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Publisher, and Access. There are also cloud services included such as OneDrive and Skype. Essentially, it’s everything you could need from one productivity-focused subscription service. In the case of this deal, you get access to the services for one PC or Mac for a whole year. Through it, you can get most work-based tasks done, such as writing up documents, creating presentations, developing spreadsheets or databases, as well as tackling email in a more effective way than using free solutions.

The most comprehensive and widely used office application suite around, Office 365 is a great way of ensuring you’ll never have any compatibility issues when sharing documents with colleagues or friends. It’s consistently simple to use and very convenient. Alongside that, you also get 1TB of OneDrive storage and you can use that to easily back up all your most important documents, files, and photos to a safe and secure cloud server. From there, you can access, sync, and share from any device. Skype is also available through the service and handy for making calls — either audio or video based.

Normally priced at $70, Microsoft 365 Personal is down to just $52 right now at HP. Giving you a year’s worth of peace of mind for the equivalent of $1 a week, it’s a fantastic deal for the productivity-focused amongst us. Snap it up today so you don’t have to think about work purchases again any time soon.

