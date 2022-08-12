 Skip to main content
Save 30% on a Microsoft Office Home and Student lifetime license

Jennifer Allen
By
Microsoft Office deals are generally at their most attractive when they involve lifetime licenses of Microsoft Office. That’s why we’re highlighting Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021 currently available at HP. Normally priced at $150, it’s down to $112 right now when you buy direct from HP. Best of all, it’s a lifetime license for one computer so you don’t have to worry about buying each year as with other deals. Here’s why Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021 is so essential for many people.

Why you should buy Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021

Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021 is a vital tool for students and workers alike. Appreciating how useful Microsoft Office is can help show what a good value this deal is. For the price, you get access to all the key Office apps. This includes Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. That way, you can easily type up documents, create spreadsheets, or design important presentations for work or school. It also works seamlessly with Microsoft Teams, which is great for remote workers.

In the case of this version of Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021, you get access to use it on one computer at any one time. Luckily, it works on either Windows or Mac. Each app is fully installed so you don’t have to worry about being online at all times giving you the traditional flexibility of Microsoft Office from years gone by. While some users may prefer to subscribe and gain access to extra apps like Outlook, Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021 is a great option for anyone that wants to spend on a product just once, while still gaining the key essentials. The added bonus of not needing to be online at all times is a big help, too.

Normally priced at $150, Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021 is down to $112 right now at HP. A saving of $38, it’s great value for what it offers, while offering the peace of mind of not needing to resubscribe regularly. If you’re heading back to school or simply looking to upgrade your work tools, it’s an ideal software package to pair up with your existing laptop or desktop PC.

