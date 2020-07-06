Save $100 on the brand new Microsoft Surface Laptop 3

It’s not often that you’ll see discounts on the latest models of anything in technology but right now, you can snap up the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 for only $800 at Amazon – that saves you $200 on the usual price. Alternatively, you can check out the latest Surface Pro deals, too, if your budget is a little larger.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is a great device for users keen to embrace the 2-in-1 lifestyle. It allows you to easily switch between using it as a laptop or as a tablet, all depending on your mood and your needs at the time. The system offers a 13.5-inch touchscreen so there’s plenty of screen space to get things done, whether you’re sketching on the screen or furiously typing away at your latest project. As well, it has an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB memory, and 128GB of fast SSD storage space. Combined, that means this system will always be ready to do what you need it to do.

Whether you’re using it to complete an important presentation for work, write up a paper for school, or relax with Netflix, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 performs the task admirably. It looks good, too, and is super slim so it’s ideal for taking out and about with you. The laptop weighs just under 3 pounds so you won’t have to worry about struggling to find room for it.

It also has great battery life with up to 11.5 hours of juice, ensuring there’s no need to carry a charger with you throughout the day. Impressively, it only takes about an hour to recharge from empty to 80%, which is a huge help if you’re in a rush and want to get back to what you’re doing when away from a charging point.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is a great laptop for most purposes, and it’s an even better deal when it’s on sale. At the moment, you can buy it at Amazon for only $800, saving you $200 off the usual price. It’s a great time to see why Microsoft Surface Laptops are increasingly popular among users who want style and power all in one.

