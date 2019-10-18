There are more reasons to get the Surface Book 2 after Microsoft’s event earlier in October. Aside from Microsoft coming up with a fix for its Windows 10 bug, this powerful 2-in-1 also received big price cuts across different online stores. You can even get one on Amazon for up to $829 below its normal price. Jump on these Surface Book deals to save hundreds off bucks on a top-of-the-class detachable laptop.

With Amazon’s discounts, you can get the 13.5-inch Microsoft Surface Book 2 for as low as $1,220. This sale also includes the 15-inch model, with discount prices starting at $1,814. Get another $50 off when you apply for an Amazon Rewards Visa card. Hurry and order yours now before stocks run out. For more 2-in-1 options, check our Surface Pro deals post.

13.5-inch Microsoft Surface Book 2 deals

13.5-Inch Microsoft Surface Book 2 with Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB — $279 off

13.5-Inch Microsoft Surface Book 2 with Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB — $509 off

13.5-Inch Microsoft Surface Book 2 with Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB — $710 off

13.5-Inch Microsoft Surface Book 2 with Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB — $719 off

When we reviewed the Microsoft Surface Book 2, we found that this hybrid manages to go real fast and last forever. This 13.5-inch detachable notebook is an excellent option if you are looking for a compact 2-in-1 that can keep up with your grind. Its display is packed with powerful components, making it a usable tablet by itself. Attaching the keyboard base turns it into a full laptop with solid productivity performance and strong entry-level chops. And with a record-breaking battery life, this device can keep you productive and entertained all day.

Pay only $1,220 instead of $1,499 when you get the 13.5-inch Microsoft Surface Book 2 with Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage on Amazon today. You can also choose the Core i7 variant with 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB storage and still save. Place your order now while these incredible 2-in-1 deals are live.

15-inch Microsoft Surface Book 2 deals

15-Inch Microsoft Surface Book 2 with Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB — $685 off

15-Inch Microsoft Surface Book 2 with Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB — $800 off

15-Inch Microsoft Surface Book 2 with Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB — $829 off

The 15-inch Microsoft Surface Book 2 was the best Windows device at the time of our review. This 2-in-1 is the most technically impressive notebook we ever tested. It boasts an excellent performance in all areas and an unparalleled battery life. If you want a powerful workstation that can double as tablet with pen support, this detachable laptop is one of you top choices.

Without a discount, the 15-inch Microsoft Surface Book 2 can set you back a minimum of $2,999. Amazon’s price cuts let you get this detachable 2-in-1 for as low as $1,814. Grab these laptop deals now before they are gone.

