4 Microsoft Surface deals you can’t afford to miss this Labor Day

With Labor Day sales officially here, now is the best time to score the gadget of your dreams for a whole lot less. We’ve scoured Amazon and Best Buy and found the Microsoft Surface Go 2, Surface Pro 7, Surface Pro X, and Surface Laptop 3 on sale for as much as $300 off. Better hurry though as everything’s flying off the shelves faster than you can say, “Add to cart.”

Microsoft Surface Go 2 – $550, was $630

The Surface Go 2 is Microsoft’s answer to the iPad Mini – a compact yet reasonably powerful tablet that’s easy to take anywhere with you. It’s also the most affordably priced Surface device right now – just $550 (down from $630) at Best Buy right now. The Surface Go 2 is powered by an Intel Core m3-8100Y processor with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This system is speedy enough for normal everyday tasks but it’s not meant for heavy-duty work. It’s best suited for casual internet use, including web browsing, email writing, and social media activity. Although not included, we highly recommend that you purchase the Type Cover not only to protect the Surface Go 2 but also to transform it into a laptop-like device as advertised. Another peripheral worth investing in is the Surface Pen so you can use this tablet for speedy note-taking and drawing. Get the Microsoft Surface Go 2 at Best Buy today for $550 instead of the usual $630 – a huge $80 off.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 – $700, was $900

Our current pick for the best 2-in-1 device is the Microsoft Surface Pro 7, perfect for those who can’t decide whether they need a tablet or a traditional notebook. Microsoft’s current flagship normally retails for $900, but right now you can get it at Best Buy for just $700 – a whopping $200 off. Much like the Surface Go 2, the Surface Pro 7 is first and foremost a tablet, flaunting a stunning 12.3-inch display that provides a great view of your work and is perfect for watching videos. Although sold separately, we recommend that you buy this device’s detachable Type Cover keyboard. Not only does it offer a comfortable typing experience (as long as it rests on a flat surface), but it also doubles as a protective case and kickstand. Underneath the hood, you’ll find an Intel Core i5 processor that provides plenty of processing power – at the expense of battery life. The Surface Pro 7 promises up to 10 hours of use which isn’t a bad number but it pales in comparison to the Surface Pro 6’s amazing 13 hours. Get the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 today for $700.

Microsoft Surface Pro X – $849, was $999

In our opinion, the Surface Pro X is the best designed and most powerful Surface Pro device there is. It’s the only one that’s compatible with the new and improved Surface Slim Pen, which is better-integrated with Type Cover’s design, capable of holding it in place even when the keyboard is lifted. While both peripherals are sold separately, we strongly suggest that you save up for them. The Surface Slim Pen alone offers a performance that puts the Apple Pencil to shame. At 0.2 inches at its thickest and weighing in at just 1.68 pounds, this is the thinnest and lightest Surface device there is, so portability will never be an issue. Unfortunately, connectivity is woefully limited as the Surface Pro X only comes with two USB Type-C ports and is missing a headphone jack (a data-enabled nano SIM will ensure that you’re always online, though). This device is powered by an ARM-based SQI chipset that’s been jointly made with Qualcomm, and it performed spectacularly in all our tests. We can even say that this can be your sole work device and you won’t need anything else. Get the Microsoft Surface Pro X at Amazon today for $849 instead of $999 – a huge $150 off.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 – $900, was $1,200

Unlike the first three Surface devices on this list, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 isn’t some elaborate 2-in-1 thingamajig but a traditional clamshell. Even though its keyboard doesn’t flip around and detach, we think it’s the best one in the bunch as it’s sturdy and provides a very comfortable typing experience. While the Type Cover is amazing and quite innovative, it requires a flat surface for it not to wobble. Another key highlight of the Surface Laptop 3 is its 15-inch touchscreen. It’s pixel-dense with a resolution of 2,496 x 1,664 and bursts with vibrant colors and perfect blacks and whites. The Surface Laptop 3 was able to last 11 hours in our HD video loop test. While that’s a good number, we’ve seen better in other portables. Finally, this laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen processor which offers a performance akin to Apple’s MacBook Pros, meaning it’s incredibly fast. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is on sale at Best Buy right now for $900 instead of $1,200 – a whopping $300 off.

