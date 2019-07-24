Deals

Amazon slashes $68 off the price of the new 10-inch Microsoft Surface Go

Erica Katherina
By
Microsoft Surface Go Review
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends

It’s clear that 2-in-1 devices are getting more and more popular nowadays. This tech basically combines the performance of a laptop, the portability of a tablet, and the convenience of a touchscreen all in one unit. If you’re looking to get your hands on some laptop deals for the upcoming school year, Microsoft’s Surface Go is an excellent option. Amazon currently has a deal on the 8GB RAM version that lets you have it for only $481 instead of its usual $549 price tag.

The Surface Go is a 10-inch tablet that packs an Intel Pentium chip at its core. It runs a full version of Windows 10, making it a solid alternative to traditional laptops. Those looking for a handy PC for school, travel or work will find love with its lightweight and compact profile.

BUY ONE

Sleek and slim, this tablet is the smallest and lightest Surface to date. It flaunts a stunning PixelSense technology that ensures amazing display quality whether you’re surfing the web, binge-watching, or working. Its 1,900 x 1,200-pixel resolution may not compare to that of the iPad, but it’s high enough to keep images color-accurate and text sharp.

Powered by the Pentium 4415Y processor, you can expect the Surface Go to handle conventional applications like Photoshop Express of Microsoft Word just fine. Running a single task is super-smooth, although when it comes to web-based workflows, you’ll likely experience a few stuttering or choppiness. Games like Asphalt or Minecraft perform okay, although anything that requires heavier graphics is out of the question.

What makes this tablet versatile is its ability to be used in different ways: The Tablet mode for portability and intuitive interaction, the Studio mode for a perfect drawing and writing angle, and the Laptop mode for when you need to do extensive typing (Type Cover sold separately). You can also opt to buy the Surface Pen and the Surface Mobile Mouse for creative tasks and full-on productivity.

The Surface Go works impeccably with all Microsoft Office apps, including Excel, PowerPoint, and Word. It’s claimed to have a 9-hour battery life, which will most likely last you through a workday depending on usage. You can order the 8GB RAM (128GB storage) version on Amazon at a discounted price of $485.

Looking for more? Find more laptop deals on AsusZenBook, and more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best laptops of 2019
Up Next

Digital Trends Live: Antitrust review of big tech, UPS goes drone, and more
secure one touch control with alfred smart lock touchscreen deadbolt 2
Smart Home

Secure one-touch control with the Alfred deadbolt smart lock

Security and convenience are the two most important reasons people buy smart devices. Entertainment and cost-savings are second-tier smart home motivators, and Alfred's new Alfred DB1 Smart Locks make your home safer and your life easier.
Posted By Bruce Brown
philips air fryers amazon price cut twin turbostar technology xxl airfryer with fat reducer digital interface 3lb 4qt hd9650
Deals

Eat with less guilt as Amazon cuts up to 44% off Philips air fryers

An air fryer uses specialized hot air and heating technology to fry your favorite foods with little to no oil. This is a perfect moment to get one as Amazon gives huge discounts of up to 44% on Philips Air fryers.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
Lenovo Yoga 730 13-inch review
Deals

Head back to school with the Lenovo Yoga 730 laptop, now $260 less on Amazon

School’s about to start and one of the things that should definitely be in your bag is a laptop. If you’re looking for something with a mid-range price and has good specs, check out the Lenovo Yoga 730. It’s available on Amazon for…
Posted By Timothy Taylor
best buy drops air fryer prices from power ninja cuisinart and philips foodi with tendercrisp 6 5 quart multi cooker 4
Deals

Amazon drops the price and adds $20 coupon for the Ninja Foodi multi-cooker

The Ninja Foodi combines the best features of pressure cookers and air fryers in one device. Amazon just dropped the price for the 6.5-quart Ninja Foodi by 20% and added a $20 discount coupon.
Posted By Bruce Brown
gotrax g2 electric scooter amazon deal
Deals

Looking for an electric scooter for your commute? Amazon drops $52 off Gotrax G2

An electric scooter is a great way to get from one class to the next without walking. If you are looking for a folding one, the Gotrax G2 Electric Scooter is a great option. Get yours from Amazon today to save $52.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
bose soundwear wearable companion speaker half off amazon wireless
Deals

Amazon drops 50% discount on the Bose SoundWear Companion wearable speaker

The Bose SoundWear Companion Wireless Wearable Speaker offers convenience and connection that allows you to be present with your music and in the surroundings. Amazon has it for 50% off for a limited time.
Posted By Erica Katherina
dolphin escape pool cleaner amazon deal lifestyle
Deals

Amazon knocks $360 off a pool cleaner that’s perfect for all your summer parties

In time for summer, Amazon is dropping the price of the Dolphin Escape Robotic Above-Ground Pool Cleaner by 31% from its original price of $999. You can now get it for an awesome price of $689 and save as much as $310.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
tcl samsung 55 inch 4k tvs amazon deal flat uhd 8 series smart tv
Deals

Amazon cuts prices of these TCL and Samsung 55-inch 4K TVs by up to 46%

Looking for a 4K TV to binge-watch your TV shows or to play games on? Now’s a great time to score amazing deals on TCL and Samsung. The TCL 55-Iich 5 Series and the Samsung 55-Inch 8 Series are both discounted on Amazon.
Posted By Erica Katherina
panasonic noise canceling headphones amazon deals wireless bluetooth with htx90n a
Deals

Amazon discounts these Panasonic noise-canceling headphones by up to 34% off

Looking for quality headphones that will give you some peace and quiet on your commute or work? Now’s a great time to score amazing deals on Panasonic. The RP-HD605N-T and RP-HTX90N-A models are both discounted on Amazon.
Posted By Erica Katherina
crayolas jealous logitechs g910 lets you choose the color on every key logitech mem 3
Deals

Need a new gaming keyboard? The Logitech G910 is only $100 on Amazon

With fast mechanical switches, intelligent RGB illumination, and nine programmable keys, the Logitech G910 hits all the right marks in PC gaming. Order it today on Amazon for only $100 and power up your gaming experience.
Posted By Erica Katherina
walmart deals on george foreman electric grills and griddles 15 serving indoor outdoor grill with ceramic plates 3
Deals

Amazon cuts up to 50% off the price of George Foreman electric grills

The George Foreman electric grill can give you the same grilling experience inside your home. If you’re thinking of buying one, Amazon is selling it by up to 50% off its price so you better hurry and check them out here.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
asus hp laptops walmart price discounts vivobook f510qa lifestyle
Deals

Asus and HP laptops discounted by up to 35% off on Walmart

If you are looking for a quality gadget that can handle your school reports without leaving a hole in your pocket, we have found great laptop deals from Walmart that you might want to check out.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
amazon air purifier deals for allergy season coway ap 1512hh mighty 1500x1000
Deals

Breathe easy with the Coway Mighty air purifier, now 26% less on Amazon

One of the oldest but best air purifier models is the Coway AP-1512HH Mighty, which topped our list of the best air purifiers for allergies. This aptly named air purifier is available on Amazon for only $170, which is $60 off of its…
Posted By Timothy Taylor
stream ufc 240 holloway vs edgar with espn plus
Deals

How to watch UFC 240: Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar pay-per-view with ESPN+

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is coming to Canada this Saturday at 10 p.m. ET for a July 27 showdown. Here's how to watch the UFC 240: Holloway vs. Edgar is a pay-per-view event.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen