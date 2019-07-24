Share

It’s clear that 2-in-1 devices are getting more and more popular nowadays. This tech basically combines the performance of a laptop, the portability of a tablet, and the convenience of a touchscreen all in one unit. If you’re looking to get your hands on some laptop deals for the upcoming school year, Microsoft’s Surface Go is an excellent option. Amazon currently has a deal on the 8GB RAM version that lets you have it for only $481 instead of its usual $549 price tag.

The Surface Go is a 10-inch tablet that packs an Intel Pentium chip at its core. It runs a full version of Windows 10, making it a solid alternative to traditional laptops. Those looking for a handy PC for school, travel or work will find love with its lightweight and compact profile.

Sleek and slim, this tablet is the smallest and lightest Surface to date. It flaunts a stunning PixelSense technology that ensures amazing display quality whether you’re surfing the web, binge-watching, or working. Its 1,900 x 1,200-pixel resolution may not compare to that of the iPad, but it’s high enough to keep images color-accurate and text sharp.

Powered by the Pentium 4415Y processor, you can expect the Surface Go to handle conventional applications like Photoshop Express of Microsoft Word just fine. Running a single task is super-smooth, although when it comes to web-based workflows, you’ll likely experience a few stuttering or choppiness. Games like Asphalt or Minecraft perform okay, although anything that requires heavier graphics is out of the question.

What makes this tablet versatile is its ability to be used in different ways: The Tablet mode for portability and intuitive interaction, the Studio mode for a perfect drawing and writing angle, and the Laptop mode for when you need to do extensive typing (Type Cover sold separately). You can also opt to buy the Surface Pen and the Surface Mobile Mouse for creative tasks and full-on productivity.

The Surface Go works impeccably with all Microsoft Office apps, including Excel, PowerPoint, and Word. It’s claimed to have a 9-hour battery life, which will most likely last you through a workday depending on usage. You can order the 8GB RAM (128GB storage) version on Amazon at a discounted price of $485.

