Microsoft Surface Go on sale for only $440 for 4th of July

On the move? Who isn’t? Even as we approach the 4th of July holiday, and some amazing 4th of July sales, things refuse to slow down. Even while working at home, we find ourselves schlepping from room to room, from apartment to outdoors, bringing out work with us wherever we go. Enter the Microsoft Surface Go, which is an ideal stopgap solution between a laptop and a tablet, and the ideal traveling companion for work or play, on sale for $440 at Amazon for the 4th of July. That’s more than $100 or 20% off the original retail price of $550.

What we love about the Surface Go is your ability to take much of the processing power of a laptop, along with the ease (and fun) of a tablet — with you on go.

At first glance, there is not a ton separating the Microsoft Surface Go and Surface Pro 7, another Microsoft device we like. There is of course the size, with the Surface Go boasting a 10-inch PixelSense display that renders images in 1,800 x 1,200 resolution. Visually speaking, this puts it up there with several iPad Pro configurations, which is saying something (Apple has traditionally ruled the roost in terms of visuals). But it’s way lighter than the Surface Pro 7, coming in at only 1.15 pounds. This makes it the ultimately convenient work device to toss in your bag, carry under your arm, and to move anywhere with. Unlike Apple tablets, it has its own kickstand, adding to its status as an all-in-one mobile workstation. And if you want to take that extra step and turn it into a laptop hybrid, you can add a Type Cover.

But those are just the outer specs. Once you get inside, you won’t be disappointed. It’s powered by an Intel Pentium Gold processor with 8GB of RAM. This means you can do a great deal at one time — think calls, browsing, and spreadsheets — and is no slouch when it comes to storage, either. It has 128GB SSD for all your files and boasts quick-as-lightning transfer speeds. And, if you need more, they supply Office 365, which gives you OneDrive as an additional 1TB cloud storage. In terms of ports, we’re looking at USB-C, MicroSDXC, and headphone inputs, which is more than decent for a tablet. In terms of battery life, it seems to get up to nine hours on a single charge, which is a full workday.

If work and mobility are your priorities, and you’re not looking to spend huge, the Microsoft Surface Go, is an amazing option. For the 4th of July it’s currently on sale at Amazon for $440, down from $550.

