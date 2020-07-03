  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Microsoft Surface Go on sale for only $440 for 4th of July

By

On the move? Who isn’t? Even as we approach the 4th of July holiday, and some amazing 4th of July sales, things refuse to slow down. Even while working at home, we find ourselves schlepping from room to room, from apartment to outdoors, bringing out work with us wherever we go. Enter the Microsoft Surface Go, which is an ideal stopgap solution between a laptop and a tablet, and the ideal traveling companion for work or play, on sale for $440 at Amazon for the 4th of July. That’s more than $100 or 20% off the original retail price of $550.

What we love about the Surface Go is your ability to take much of the processing power of a laptop, along with the ease (and fun) of a tablet — with you on go.

At first glance, there is not a ton separating the Microsoft Surface Go and Surface Pro 7, another Microsoft device we like. There is of course the size, with the Surface Go boasting a 10-inch PixelSense display that renders images in 1,800 x 1,200 resolution. Visually speaking, this puts it up there with several iPad Pro configurations, which is saying something (Apple has traditionally ruled the roost in terms of visuals). But it’s way lighter than the Surface Pro 7, coming in at only 1.15 pounds. This makes it the ultimately convenient work device to toss in your bag, carry under your arm, and to move anywhere with. Unlike Apple tablets, it has its own kickstand, adding to its status as an all-in-one mobile workstation. And if you want to take that extra step and turn it into a laptop hybrid, you can add a Type Cover.

But those are just the outer specs. Once you get inside, you won’t be disappointed. It’s powered by an Intel Pentium Gold processor with 8GB of RAM. This means you can do a great deal at one time — think calls, browsing, and spreadsheets — and is no slouch when it comes to storage, either. It has 128GB SSD for all your files and boasts quick-as-lightning transfer speeds. And, if you need more, they supply Office 365, which gives you OneDrive as an additional 1TB cloud storage. In terms of ports, we’re looking at USB-C, MicroSDXC, and headphone inputs, which is more than decent for a tablet. In terms of battery life, it seems to get up to nine hours on a single charge, which is a full workday.

If work and mobility are your priorities, and you’re not looking to spend huge, the Microsoft Surface Go, is an amazing option. For the 4th of July it’s currently on sale at Amazon for $440, down from $550.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best 4th of July iPad Deals 2020: iPad 10.2 and iPad Pro

apple ipad pro 2020 review screen

Best Buy knocks $360 off the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 for 4th of July

13 inch apple macbook pro microsoft surface 7 deals best buy summer sale 02 2 3 768x768

Apple iPad 10.2, Microsoft Surface Go prices slashed in time for 4th of July

iPad 10.2-inch hero

The best iPad, Samsung Galaxy, Fire, and Pixel tablet deals for July 2020

apple ipad air pro deals best buy macmall work from home sale 10 5 review screen angle 1 3 768x768

eBay 4th of July Sale: Save 20% on must-have tech with this coupon code

arlo pro 2 google nest cam outdoor indoor home security cameras deals best buy spring sale 5 700x467 c

Amazon discounts latest iPad 10.2, iPad Air, iPad Pro for 4th of July

apple ipad pro 2020 review screen

Best 4th of July Laptop Deals 2020: Apple, HP & Dell

Order a Ring Video Doorbell now and Amazon will throw in a free Echo Dot

Amazon slashes price of Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop for 4th of July — save $310

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 at lowest-ever price for 4th of July

Here’s a list of portable tech gadgets you’ll want to use every day

portable tech gadgets - Anker car charger

The 10 best windproof umbrellas to help you weather the storm

windproof umbrella

Samsung Galaxy A20s, Galaxy A31, and Galaxy A51 discounted for 4th of July

samsung galaxy a20s a31 a51 smartphone deals bh photo 4th of july sales 2020 2 768x479 c

The best bidet deals for July 2020: Cheap bidet toilet seats

These are the best Samsung deals for July 2020