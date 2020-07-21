3 Microsoft Surface deals you can’t afford to miss this Tuesday

Tired of searching for the best Surface Pro deals? You’re in luck — we’ve rounded up three Microsoft Surface deals you absolutely can’t afford to miss today. What’s on offer? The Microsoft Surface Go, Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, and Microsoft Surface Pro — and with pricing starting at only $443, there’s bound to be something for everyone.

Microsoft Surface Go – $443, was $549

The Surface Go is a great tablet that you can count on for productivity. Small in frame and light in weight, it makes for an ultra-portable machine that you can bring anywhere with you. It’s powered by the Intel Pentium Gold processor, which is capable of running conventional applications with ease. While it may not be the best in terms of handling web-based workflows, you can count on it to perform fluidly when you’re focused on a single task.

Enjoy a delightful viewing experience when using the Microsoft Surface Go. From word processing and web browsing to video watching, visuals are rich and wonderful. The PixelSense Display and 1,800 x 1,300-pixel resolution work together to ensure that colors are accurate and text looks sharp. Multimedia performance is made even better with a decent set of stereo speakers tossed in. Don’t miss the chance to score the 8GB RAM version of this tablet for only $443, or $106 off its regular price tag.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 – $699, was $959

If you want something that packs more power but is still light enough to carry around with you, might we suggest the Surface Pro 7? This 2-in-1 carries the tenth-generation Intel Core i3 processor backed by 4GB of RAM, allowing for a lightning-fast operation. This dual-core chipset enables the tablet to be two times faster than the Surface Pro 6 and ushers in several enhancements, including improved graphics, snappy multitasking, quality Wi-Fi performance, and long battery life.

Whether you’re surfing the web, watching a movie, or browsing through photos, the Surface Pro 7 is a delight to gaze at. Its document-friendly 3:2 PixelSense touchscreen is in line with the iPad Pro and even looks better than standard 1080p laptops. Matching the screen are stereo speakers capable of producing a rich and loud sound. Normally selling for $959, you can pick up the Surface Pro 7 bundled with a Type Cover for only $699 at Best Buy — one of the best Surface Pro deals you can get right now.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 – $799, was $999

From style and portability to functionality, you can never go wrong with the Surface Laptop 3. This full-featured laptop from Microsoft is built with an amazingly thin and lightweight yet sturdy body, complete with an Alcantara fabric covering the palm rest for a unique look and feel. Its display flaunts a 2,256 x 1,504-pixel resolution for wonderful visuals plus a touchscreen capability for more convenient usage.

The Surface Laptop 3 serves its purpose well when it comes to performance. At its core is the latest-generation Intel Core i5 processor backed by 8GB of RAM and a solid-state drive (SSD). Overall reliability is great – whether it be for multitasking and other productive work as well as multimedia consumption.

