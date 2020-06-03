Now is the perfect time to buy a Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 — here’s why

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 has only just been released but it’s already being discounted at Amazon right now. It’s priced at $900, down from $1,000, giving you a tasty 10% discount on the usual price. Be quick, though: We can’t see this offer sticking around for long as discounts on brand-new technology are pretty unusual.

The all-new Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 only launched earlier this year so it offers some of the best specs out of the Surface family of systems. It has an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB memory, and a 128GB SSD hard drive. Combined, that means a speedy experience for you whatever you might be doing on it. It’s the ideal laptop for productivity tasks with these specs and it only gets better. It also has a 13.5-inch touchscreen that’s perfect for when you want a more tablet-style experience while manipulating files or images.

Whether you’re chilling and catching up on your favorite Netflix shows or typing up an important document for work, the Surface Laptop 3 is sure to never miss a beat, while also feeling super comfortable to use.

That’s helped by the fact that the Surface Laptop 3 only weighs 2.79 pounds and it’s thin, too, so it looks great while being easy to take around with you wherever you’re going. You won’t have to worry about battery life either with up to 11.5 hours of juice meaning it will last all day without any problems. You can easily charge it up fast as well with an 80% battery level easily achieved within an hour of charging thanks to the latest USB-C connectivity.

The Surface Laptop 3 promises to be up to two times faster than the previous Surface Laptop so this is sure to be an ideal upgrade for anyone looking for a powerful yet lightweight laptop. How can you resist such a great and up-to-date system? With a discount of $100, it’s the ideal time to snap one up if you’re in the market for a new portable machine and we can’t see this offer sticking around for long. With no major sales seasons coming up just yet, this is sure to be the best price for a while to come.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations