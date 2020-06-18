It should come as no surprise that Microsoft’s latest laptops and tablets come jam-packed with features to make the most of their technology. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 and Microsoft Surface Pro 7 are among them, now up for grabs on Best Buy starting from $699. They may not exactly come cheap, but considering what they’ve got in store for you, the features justify the pricing.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 — $699, was $959

If a laptop’s too much of a burden to lug around, we highly recommend taking a look at the Microsoft Surface Pro 7. It’s a portable two-in-one hybrid that doesn’t pull its punches when it comes to versatility and sheer value, harboring a Windows 10 operating system to provide everything a laptop can without most of the setbacks.

For starters, the screen measures 12.3 inches diagonally, so it doesn’t take too much space nor is it difficult to carry around. Its 2.38-pound enclosure practically makes it a featherweight in your hand. If you’re worried about how it might look because of the compact display, rest assured that Microsoft has taken care of it. The Surface Pro 7 boasts a maximum resolution of 2,736 x 1,824 for fantastic visuals without any pixelation or downsizing artifacts ruining your screen time. Microsoft’s PixelSense technology also ensures that navigating the interface with your fingers or a pen feels incredibly smooth and that inputs are consistently precise and accurate.

Under the hood, the Surface Pro 7’s engine is handled by a tenth-generation Intel Core i3 processor with 4GB of RAM. It isn’t as robust as its i5 or i7 counterparts, but in terms of overall performance, the latest i3 processor is still great for relatively heavy everyday work. In fact, it can outclass even an eighth-generation i5 at all-around speed and performance, so you know you’re in good hands. As long as you don’t try to intentionally burn out the Surface Pro 7, it’s more than capable of handling clerical work, basic photo editing, and casual gaming without a hitch.

For storing all your files and documents, the Surface Pro 7 has a built-in SSD with a 128GB capacity that keeps the machine running smoothly, with no lag or transfer delays. It also has a front and rear camera if you plan on capturing any photos or videos. It isn’t as advanced as an actual camera, but the five- and eight-megapixel resolution lenses, respectively, should suffice for standard picture-taking while videos on the are recorded in 1080p. Another benefit of being a hybrid is that the Surface Pro 7 has USB-A, USB-C, and MicroSD(XC) ports for near-universal connectivity that doesn’t shoehorn you into purchasing additional adapters.

You’ll also be glad to know that if you’ll be taking the tablet around with you, you won’t have to rely on any sockets or power banks to avoid your workflow getting cut off. The Surface Pro 7 can last for up to 10 hours of non-stop usage, so you won’t have to worry about getting chained to a socket mid-session and losing momentum. Now, if all that wasn’t enough bang for your buck, this deal even comes bundled with a Type Cover keyboard, allowing you to switch between tablet and laptop in literal seconds. If that doesn’t scream value, we don’t know what will. If you want a great portable hybrid that gets the job done, you can find the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 on Best Buy where it’s on sale for $699, down from the usual $959.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 — $1,000, was $1,200

While desktops prioritize performance in exchange for mobility, and tablets tend to sacrifice function over form, a laptop offers the best of both worlds. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is a prime example; it’s powerful, portable, and incredibly stylish to boot. Whether it’s in unison with the Pro 7 tablet or going solo, this laptop is perfect for handling most — if not all — work-related purposes.

The screen measures roughly 15 inches, making it an optimal size for viewing in any setting, even coffee shops and tight home offices. It’s also deceptively light despite being a laptop, weighing in at just 3.4 pounds, so you could even carry it around with one hand if you wanted. Another great thing is that, if you’ve got no room for a mouse or just aren’t a fan of the trackpad, the display is also touchscreen-enabled. This allows you to select, drag, and drop files with just your finger, cutting out the extra effort it takes to double-click. Coupled with Microsoft’s PixelSense technology for pinpoint accuracy, it’s virtually impossible to fat-finger anything. With a whopping maximum resolution of 2,496 x 1,664, the Surface Laptop 3 even offers better visual quality than most laptops stuck at 1080p.

In terms of firepower, it’s juiced up by an exclusive AMD Ryzen 5-3580U processor designed specifically for the 15-inch Surface laptop line, with a total RAM of 8GB. It doesn’t quite match what a tenth-generation Intel Core i5 processor can bring to the table, unfortunately, but it does compare much better to an eighth- or ninth-generation i5, so you don’t have to worry about overheating amid multitasking. Additionally, gaming is now back on the menu albeit at low settings thanks to the integrated Radeon Vega 9. With it, you can play most casual games just fine at high settings and even some older games like Bioshock Infinite, but recent AAA games, like Borderlands 3 and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, will struggle immensely, pumping out an average of 25 frames per second. Thankfully, the processor comes with AMD FreeSync to prevent any screen tearing and stuttering due to lag.

The Surface Laptop 3 has more than enough storage capacity with its 128GB SSD, capable of holding a small archive’s worth of files and miscellaneous whatnot. It also speeds up the system performance while reducing file transfer times to the bare minimum. However, considering it’s a laptop and not a tablet, it might run out of space a bit faster than intended, but it’s nothing an external hard drive can’t fix. Sadly, the laptop falls a bit flat when it comes to connectivity, only having a single USB-A and USB-C port for devices. If this isn’t a problem for you though, then you shouldn’t have anything else to worry about. A 720p webcam and microphone setup are also available for any teleconferences. Lastly, with a maximum battery life of 11.5 hours, and the ability to charge to almost full in just under one hour, you can keep working even past your shift. If you want an excellent laptop that’s best suited for office-related work and light gaming, you can find the Microsoft Laptop 3 on Best Buy where it’s on sale for $1,000 from $1,200.

