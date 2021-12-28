When you’re looking for a daily-driver laptop, it’s important to pick something that has a balance of performance, portability, and reliability. We’ve heaped tons of praise on Microsoft’s Surface lineup because of their thoughtful design and powerful specs, making them a fantastic option if you’re looking for the perfect work or school device. That’s why we’re ecstatic to share one of the best Surface laptop deals you can find right now. You can get the Surface Laptop 4 from Best Buy for just $700, which is a massive $200 discount from its original price tag of $900. Keep reading to find out why this is easily one of the best laptop deals around.

In our Surface Laptop 4 review, we praised it for its performance, design, and build quality, among other things. We also noted that the use of AMD chips in the Surface Laptop 4 was a big reason these devices are such solid performers for the price tag. This particular model features an AMD Ryzen 5 4680U processor, 128GB of solid-state storage, and 8GB of memory, which is more than enough to perform all essential tasks such as web browsing, word processing, or watching content. This also has a gorgeous 13.5-inch touch display with Microsoft’s signature 3:2 aspect ratio, giving you more space for productivity and split-screen multitasking. You also get a sharp 720p HD camera and a clear microphone, perfect for voice calls through Zoom or Microsoft Teams.

The AMD processor also gives this device exceptional battery life, with up to 19 hours of use on a single charge. That’s more than enough to last throughout the entire day and may even continue to run for two days if you don’t have access to a power outlet. Fast Charging also lets you get up to 80% after just an hour of plugging it in. The Surface Laptop 4 also has one of the best keyboards on a thin-and-light device. It has a spacious layout with long travel and tactile keys, which gives you a very comfortable typing experience. The glass touchpad is also fantastic, perfect for staying productive when you’re on the go. You also get plenty of ports, with USB-C and USB-A inputs, as well as a headphone jack.

The Surface Laptop 4 is already one of the best laptops you can get at this price point. With this deal on Best Buy bringing the price from $900 down to $700, it’s a no-brainer. This fantastic offer could end at any time, so if this laptop catches your eye, we suggest getting it as soon as possible. Hit that Buy Now button below and take your productivity to the next level.

