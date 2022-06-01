Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is $200 off at Best Buy today

Microsoft’s foray into hardware, after establishing its roots in the software industry, has largely been successful. Microsoft Surface laptop deals and Microsoft Surface Pro deals have steadily increased in popularity over recent years, as these devices offer performance, reliability, and versatility. If you’re planning to buy a new laptop and you’d like to see what the fuss is all about with Microsoft’s Surface brand, you should consider purchasing the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, which is on sale from Best Buy at $200 off to make its price more affordable at $700, compared to its original price of $900.

When you open the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, the first thing that you’ll notice is its 13.5-inch touchscreen with 2256 x 1504 resolution, and the Surface brand’s signature 3:2 ratio that provides a lot of vertical screen real estate on a laptop. The high-quality display clearly shows the other participants when you’re joining video calls and online meetings, while you’re also loud and clear with the laptop’s dual far-field Studio Mics that reduce background noise and 720p HD camera that takes sharp video even in low light conditions.

Inside the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 are the AMD Ryzen 5 Microsoft Surface Edition processor and the AMD Radeon Vega 9 graphics card, which are great for multitasking between several apps at a time without any slowdowns or crashes. The laptop also features 8GB of RAM, which is recommended for most users, according to our laptop buying guide, and a 128GB SSD, which should be enough storage for all your important software and files. The Surface Laptop 4 is also equipped with Fast Charging technology that replenishes up to 80% of its battery after just an hour of being plugged in.

If you’re taking a look at laptop deals for work or school, it’s highly recommended that you take advantage of Best Buy’s offer for the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4. Originally sold for $900, you can buy the device with a $200 discount that pulls its price down to $700. The deal may disappear at any moment, so you don’t have much time if you want to think about it. It’s unclear when this low price for the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 will be offered again, so don’t hesitate to make this purchase.

