Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 just got a HUGE price cut at Best Buy

One of the best Black Friday laptop deals of the holiday shopping season so far is coming from Best Buy today. The super-popular Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is currently marked down from its regular price of $1,000 to a sale price of $900, a savings of $100. Bundled with the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is a 15-month Microsoft 365 offer. This pairing will have the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 flying into people’s carts, so click over to Best Buy now to claim yours while you can.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is a laptop made with everyone in mind. It has the power you need to create presentations and other creative content, the functionality to work comfortably for long periods, and the versatility to do it all from the couch, the office, or the coffee shop. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is one of the best Black Friday Microsoft Surface deals out there, as it features an AMD Ryzen processor made specifically for the Surface, 8GB of memory, and a speedy 256GB solid-state drive.

A more recent release as we roll through Black Friday shopping season, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 fares well within the Surface lineup, as you can read in our Surface Laptop Studio vs. Surface Laptop 4 comparison. We also feel this is one of the best Surface laptop deals you’ll find. The sleek, minimal design will have you looking good at coffee shops, the sharp HD webcam will have you looking good in meetings, and the all-day battery life will keep you untethered throughout the workday. It even features a touch-screen to make it all accessible with a touch.

Best Buy is bringing even more hurried feet to Black Friday with this deal on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4. Save $100 and grab it for a sale price of $900, marked down from its regular price of $1,000. Bundle a 15-month Microsoft 365 offer with the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 if it fits your workflow, and claim your new computing workhorse today.

