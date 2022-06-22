Microsoft, a brand that built its name on software like the Windows operating system and the Office productivity apps, has also established a presence in the hardware space with its Surface devices. The line includes laptops, 2-in-1 PCs, and all-in-one computers, so there’s something for everyone. They offer powerful performance and advanced features, but the trade-off is that most Surface products are expensive. However, there’s currently a Microsoft Surface Laptop Go deal that’s available from Best Buy, which makes the cheapest laptop in the Surface line even more affordable.

Best Buy’s Microsoft Surface Laptop deals has brought the price of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go down to just $350, after a $50 discount to the device’s sticker price of $400. It’s unclear when such a deal will happen again once this offer ends, so if you’ve been waiting for an opportunity to purchase the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go for even cheaper than usual, don’t let this chance slip through your fingers.

Why you should buy the Surface Laptop Go

More than capable of handling basic functions

12.4-inch touchscreen

Up to 13 hours of battery life with Fast Charging feature

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 has just officially launched, with a jump in processing power through an upgrade to Intel’s 11th-generation processors and an improved webcam. However, for a previous-generation model, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is still more than capable of handling everyday tasks such as doing online research, watching streaming content, attending virtual meetings, and browsing social media. It’s equipped with the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 4GB of RAM, which are a far cry from the top-of-the-line models of the best laptops, but these specifications are more than enough for basic functions, whether you’re a student or working from home.

The 12.4-inch Pixelsense touchscreen of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go features the brand’s signature 3:2 aspect ratio, and offers an additional input option beyond the traditional keyboard and mouse for laptops. The laptop also comes with a 64GB eMMC flash memory, which provides quick boot-up times, and Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Audio that are hidden underneath the keyboard. Microsoft promises up to 13 hours of battery life for the device, with a Fast Charging feature that can replenish 80% of its battery after about an hour of being plugged in.

For a reliable laptop that can get you through your daily activities, you should check out this Microsoft Surface Laptop Go deal from Best Buy. The retailer has rolled out a $50 discount on the already affordable device, bringing its price down to just $350 from its original price of $400. With the launch of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2, stocks of this previous model is expected to run out soon, so if you want to get your hands on the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go, don’t hesitate to take advantage of this offer.

