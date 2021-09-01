  1. Deals
Best Buy is practically giving away the Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop today

It can be difficult to choose between a tablet and a laptop, but with the Microsoft Surface products you can have both. Portability, versatility, and power are what matters when browsing these Surface Pro deals, Surface Laptop deals, student laptop deals, and laptop deals. And right now, at Best Buy, you can get $100 off the 12.4-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Touch-Screen, and $200 off the 12.3-inch Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Touch Screen. Those are two incredibly versatile 2-in-1 laptops, for incredibly low prices.

12.4-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Touch Screen — $600, was $700

microsoft surface laptop go 2020 on desk

When we reviewed the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go, we called it a “sensible compromise,” and for good reason; that version didn’t have a touchscreen. This one does. This 2-in-1 laptop offers a 12.4-inch PixelSense LCD touchscreen display with 1536 x 1024 resolution, and the company’s signature 3:2 ratio. Its performance comes from a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 quad-core processor, backed up by 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 128GB solid-state drive, and Intel UHD Graphics. There’s also Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and Bluetooth wireless to make sure you’re always well connected, and a 720p HD camera for all your video calls. On top of this, it arrives with the full version of Windows 10 Home in S Mode, which can be disabled if that’s not your thing. In terms of battery, you’re looking at up to 13 hours per charge, depending on usage, which means you can put in an entire day without worrying about plugging in.

12.3-inch Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Touch Screen — $700, was $900

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Tablet being used to draw a diagram using touchscreen

With solid marks from our reviewers, the Surface Pro 7 with Touch Screen is an incredible offer at just $699. We love its speedy processor, giant storage drive, top-tier screen, and fast connections. Add a Type Cover and this little machine becomes a  2-in-1 laptop; add a Surface Pen and open up countless creative possibilities. There’s also its fabulous screen — a high-resolution, 12.3-inch PixelSense Display that automatically adjusts to lighting conditions. Inside, you have a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, backed up with 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD storage (fast and reliable). That’s more than enough heft to deal with all your daily tasks, streaming, and more. And with a 1080p HD video camera comfortably set at the top of the screen, you’re all set for Zoom and other video calls. There’s incredible audio, too: Dual far-field Studio Mics and Dolby Audio sound. Finally, with a USB-C connection, you’ll have lighting-fast transfers, as well as charging on top of the plentiful 10.5 hours a single charge provides. All of this for $700 — that’s incredible.

More laptop deals

Get ready for a new school or work year with our roundup of the best laptop deals, below.

Apple MacBook Air (M1 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Late 2020 Model)

$950 $999
Released in late 2020, the new Apple M1 MacBook Air has better battery life and performance and is more secure than the older MacBook Air models with Intel processors.
Buy at Amazon
With code 'SAVE12'

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3050, 512GB SSD)

$1,421 $1,450
The best device for work and play is one with swift hardware and a screen that's comfortable to sit in front of for hours. With these specs, the all-new Inspiron 16 laptop is perfect for the job.
Buy at Dell

Asus ZenBook Q Series 14 (AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, GeForce MX450, 256GB SSD)

$599 $800
With slim bezels and a super-thin chassis, this portable laptop can go with you anywhere you take it. With its discrete graphics and quad-core processor, it also has all the power you need too.
Buy at Walmart

Surface Laptop 3 with 13.5-inch Touch-Screen (Core i5 CPU - 8GB RAM - 128GB SSD)

$949 $999
You can work or play all day long with this Microsoft Surface Laptop 3. At less than 3 pounds and a 13.5-inch display, the Laptop 3 is faster than the Laptop 2 and has a more complete port set.
Buy at Amazon

HP Laptop 15t-dw300 (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$450 $600
Looking for a high-performing laptop on a budget? This powerful and lightweight laptop is for you. Its i7 processor combined with selection of ports makes it a great budget laptop for every day use.
Buy at HP

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15.5 inch (16 GB RAM, Core i7, 512GB SSD)

$1,150 $1,300
Just released a few months ago, this Samsung Galaxy Book Pro will bring your photos and videos to life unlike any other laptop thanks to its super vibrant AMOLED display
Buy at Amazon
