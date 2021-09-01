It can be difficult to choose between a tablet and a laptop, but with the Microsoft Surface products you can have both. Portability, versatility, and power are what matters when browsing these Surface Pro deals, Surface Laptop deals, student laptop deals, and laptop deals. And right now, at Best Buy, you can get $100 off the 12.4-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Touch-Screen, and $200 off the 12.3-inch Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Touch Screen. Those are two incredibly versatile 2-in-1 laptops, for incredibly low prices.

12.4-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Touch Screen — $600, was $700

When we reviewed the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go, we called it a “sensible compromise,” and for good reason; that version didn’t have a touchscreen. This one does. This 2-in-1 laptop offers a 12.4-inch PixelSense LCD touchscreen display with 1536 x 1024 resolution, and the company’s signature 3:2 ratio. Its performance comes from a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 quad-core processor, backed up by 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 128GB solid-state drive, and Intel UHD Graphics. There’s also Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and Bluetooth wireless to make sure you’re always well connected, and a 720p HD camera for all your video calls. On top of this, it arrives with the full version of Windows 10 Home in S Mode, which can be disabled if that’s not your thing. In terms of battery, you’re looking at up to 13 hours per charge, depending on usage, which means you can put in an entire day without worrying about plugging in.

12.3-inch Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Touch Screen — $700, was $900

With solid marks from our reviewers, the Surface Pro 7 with Touch Screen is an incredible offer at just $699. We love its speedy processor, giant storage drive, top-tier screen, and fast connections. Add a Type Cover and this little machine becomes a 2-in-1 laptop; add a Surface Pen and open up countless creative possibilities. There’s also its fabulous screen — a high-resolution, 12.3-inch PixelSense Display that automatically adjusts to lighting conditions. Inside, you have a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, backed up with 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD storage (fast and reliable). That’s more than enough heft to deal with all your daily tasks, streaming, and more. And with a 1080p HD video camera comfortably set at the top of the screen, you’re all set for Zoom and other video calls. There’s incredible audio, too: Dual far-field Studio Mics and Dolby Audio sound. Finally, with a USB-C connection, you’ll have lighting-fast transfers, as well as charging on top of the plentiful 10.5 hours a single charge provides. All of this for $700 — that’s incredible.

