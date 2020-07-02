Best Buy knocks $360 off the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 for 4th of July

As part of its 4th of July sales, Best Buy has cut the price of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 to only $600 — a price cut of $360 — making it a great time to invest in one of these similarly great two-in-one laptops.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is ideal for many different purposes. It has the latest Intel 10th Generation i3 Core processor, 4GB of memory, and 128GB of storage space. That makes it the ideal device for many productivity tasks, whether that’s organizing a big work presentation, writing an essay for class, or conducting some basic image editing. It also has a rear-facing and front-facing camera for taking selfies or using as part of the facial recognition security software included.

Thanks to its flexible design, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 easily switches between laptop and tablet mode. If you want to relax on the sofa with a tablet, you can do that before switching back to the laptop mode when you’re sitting at your desk. In laptop mode, you won’t feel like you’re missing out either with a full mechanical keyboard, backlit keys, and a large glass trackpad for precise navigation.

However you plan on using it, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 offers an all-day battery so you won’t have to worry about being near a power outlet all the time either. When you do need to recharge, the laptop only takes about an hour to recharge up to 80% which is super convenient when you’re short on time.

When it comes to portability, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 continues to be useful thanks to its size. It’s ultra-slim and lightweight, with its weight starting at only 1.7 pounds. That’s ideal if you want to toss it into your bag to take out and about with you, saving you the hassle of a bulky device.

Right now, you can grab the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 for only $600 at Best Buy. It’s a great value purchase as it saves you $360 off the usual price. If you’re planning on upgrading your portable setup or thinking ahead for the new school year, this is an ideal chance to purchase a practical yet fun 2-in-1.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations