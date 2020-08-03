Save a massive $360 on the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 at Best Buy today

In the market for a new and super stylish 2-in-1 device? Best Buy has just cut the price of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 by $360 making it just $600. It’s one of the best Surface Pro deals out there right now so this is the ideal time to invest in one.

The 12.3-inch touchscreen laptop has the latest 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of memory, and 128GB of speedy SSD storage. That means it has everything you could want from a productivity-based machine making you good to go with your work or study. Thanks to its touchscreen, it’s incredibly versatile, happily working well as a laptop or as a tablet, and giving you plenty of ways to use it.

Whether you want to type up an important document or sketch out a design with your finger, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 won’t skip a beat. It’s a great way to have the best of both worlds — a conventional laptop and a tablet — all rolled into one, while also keeping costs low.

The Surface Pro 7 only weighs 1.7 pounds and it’s super slim as well as lightweight so you won’t have to worry about finding room for it in your bag. It will look good on any desk or table you place it on, too. It offers a 10-hour battery life, too, so there’s no need to find a power source often. When you do need to recharge, the Surface Pro 7 goes from empty to 80% in just over an hour so there’s no need to hang around that coffee shop power outlet any longer than you need to.

Immensely portable, stylish, and practical, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is an unbeatable purchase for many. Whether you’re preparing to go back to school or focusing on future work endeavors, the Surface Pro 7 is a great addition to your productivity arsenal.

Ordinarily priced at $960, you save a huge $360 on the system right now thanks to a special offer at Best Buy. We can’t see the price staying this low for long and stock is sure to be limited, so get in fast if you want to enjoy this great deal.

