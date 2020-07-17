Best Buy knocks $310 off the latest Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Who doesn’t love a two-for-one deal? Here’s the kicker, though: The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is a two-for-one bargain no matter what the price. You get the best of the tablet and laptop worlds, all in one machine. Ready for the second kicker, right now, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is $310 off at Best Buy — that’s everything you want in a tablet, and a laptop, for $649, down from $959.

A fantastic device if you’re keen for a versatile machine, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7’s 12.3-inch touchscreen can be detached so you can use the device as either a laptop or tablet. It’s powered by the most recent Intel 10th-generation Core i3 processor backed up with 4GB of memory and a 128GB SSD hard drive for storage. For everyday use, this thing is packed to the gills with potential. It’s ideal for preparing visual presentations for work, or writing papers or reports for school; great for streaming your favorite shows from Netflix or Disney +, or keeping the kids entertained in the car. Whether you’re choosing a title on Netflix or dragging an image from one page of a presentation to the next, the touchscreen works like a dream. The detachable screen, along with all this computing power, means that you can be poring over your numbers in a work meeting one minute, and relaxing on the couch with Game of Thrones the next, all on the same machine (for Zoom callers, there’s a new microphone setup that users love). It’s that flexible!

And if you’re a gamer, or are more concerned with visual imagery and how it moves, the Pro 7’s processor is way faster than its predecessor’s. On top of this, Microsoft knocked up the graphics card and finally added a USB-C port.

For those of us with aesthetics on the brain, something really nice about the Pro 7 is its appearance. It’s super sleek and narrow, just like the other Microsoft Surface devices. It’s something you can just toss into your bag, but looks equally subtle on a desk or a shelf. It kind of disappears, which is a serious bonus when we’re talking portability. And as is key with any device that travels, the battery is solid. It offers an all-day battery life with up to 10.5 hours of power before it needs to recharge. If you’re using it for more than 10 hours, not having to be near an outlet for that amount of time is hugely helpful.

Versatile and great-looking, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 has everything you need in an everyday laptop and tablet. This practicality is even more appealing when it’s on sale, just look at our other Surface Pro deals. Right now, you can get it at Best Buy for only $649. That’s a savings of $310 off the usual price. This is the right time to improve your computing experience and see why the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is one of the most popular computing devices out there.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations