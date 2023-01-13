 Skip to main content
This Surface Pro 7+ with type cover is over $200 off at Walmart

Andrew Morrisey
By
A Microsoft Surface tablet is a great way to go about your daily computing routines, and Surface Pro deals are a great way to get a discount on one. Right now you can get the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ for just $600 at Best Buy, which makes for a savings of $218 from its regular price of $818. It even comes with a free Type Cover, and you can even bundle 15 months of Microsoft 365 for the price of 12 months.. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+

Whether you’re looking to take home a computing device that competes with the best tablets, or you’re looking for an alternative to the best 2-in-1 laptops, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ should be a top consideration. While the Surface Pro 8 and new Surface Pro 9 are meant to take on the Apple iPad Pro, the Surface Pro 7+ is intended for people looking to spend a little less money and don’t want to give up much when it comes to performance. With an Intel i3 processor, 8GB of system RAM, and a 128GB solid state drive, the Surface Pro 7+ is a great value option. All of these combine to provide a responsive, speedy experience, and to provide plenty of storage space for all of your favorite games, apps, and digital content.

When comparing Microsoft Surface models like the Surface Pro 8, Surface Pro 7+, and Surface Pro 7, it’s important to note the Surface Pro 7+ has a 12.3-inch PixelSense display. The versatile kickstand can adjust nearly 180 degrees, which makes the Surface Pro 7+ a great device for binge watching and taking in content. It’s even capable of powering and outputting to multiple external 4K displays, so your digital window doesn’t have to end at 12.3 inches. Battery life is top notch on the Surface Pro 7+, and it’s a device that can even compete with features found in some of the best laptops.

If touchscreen functionality isn’t quite what you’re looking for, there are plenty of laptop deals to shop right now. But if you want a tablet that packs a ton of capability into a modest price point, the Surface Pro 7+ is just $600 at Walmart right now. It comes with a free Type Cover, and free shipping is included as well.

