The Surface Pro 7 is $230 off at Best Buy today

Getting a 2-in-1 can revolutionize the way you work. These sleek, convertible devices combine the versatility and ease of use of a tablet with the productivity of a laptop. One of the most beloved 2-in-1 devices is the Microsoft Surface Pro, so we always want to share the best Surface Pro deals. Right now, you can pick up a Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with an included type cover at Best Buy for just $800, which is a whopping $230 off the regular price of $1,030. That’s an absolute steal for this sleek tablet. Keep reading to learn more about what makes the Surface Pro 7+ special.

When we reviewed the Surface Pro 7, we said it “delivers a solid 2-in-1 experience.” This device gets all of the fundamentals correctly, making it the ideal 2-in-1 for people on a budget. This configuration is equipped with an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, which is more than enough to handle everything in a typical workday. On top of that, you get 128GB of storage along with 8GB of memory for multitasking. It also comes with Windows 11 Home, ensuring you get all of the most important features and security updates in a timely fashion. This machine also has exceptional battery life, with up to 15 hours on a single charge, as well as a fast-charging feature for when it runs out.

Of course, the star of the show is the iconic 2-in-1 design. When in tablet mode, you’ll get the full benefits of the sharp 12.3-inch PixelSense Display with stylus support. It has gorgeous colors, exceptional brightness, and looks amazing in every environment. It’s also great for note-taking thanks to Windows Ink, making it one of the best student laptop deals. Alternatively, you can use the included Type Cover to turn it into a full laptop with a keyboard. The cover provides a wonderfully clicky typing experience, with the added benefit of keeping the Surface Pro 7+ screen secure and scratch-free. If you need to hop into video calls, then you’ll appreciate the front-facing 1080p camera, which is one of the best webcams of any laptop in the market right now.

If the Surface Pro 7+ sounds like the ideal 2-in-1 device for you, you need to hurry! Right now, you can pick it up at Best Buy with an included Type Cover for just $800, a massive $230 off the standard price tag of $1,030. Hit that Buy Now button as soon as possible because this deal could expire at any time.

