  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The Surface Pro 7 is $230 off at Best Buy today

By
Person using a Microsoft Surface Pro 7 on a table with a Type Cover.

Getting a 2-in-1 can revolutionize the way you work. These sleek, convertible devices combine the versatility and ease of use of a tablet with the productivity of a laptop. One of the most beloved 2-in-1 devices is the Microsoft Surface Pro, so we always want to share the best Surface Pro deals. Right now, you can pick up a Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with an included type cover at Best Buy for just $800, which is a whopping $230 off the regular price of $1,030. That’s an absolute steal for this sleek tablet. Keep reading to learn more about what makes the Surface Pro 7+ special.

When we reviewed the Surface Pro 7, we said it “delivers a solid 2-in-1 experience.” This device gets all of the fundamentals correctly, making it the ideal 2-in-1 for people on a budget. This configuration is equipped with an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, which is more than enough to handle everything in a typical workday. On top of that, you get 128GB of storage along with 8GB of memory for multitasking. It also comes with Windows 11 Home, ensuring you get all of the most important features and security updates in a timely fashion. This machine also has exceptional battery life, with up to 15 hours on a single charge, as well as a fast-charging feature for when it runs out.

Of course, the star of the show is the iconic 2-in-1 design. When in tablet mode, you’ll get the full benefits of the sharp 12.3-inch PixelSense Display with stylus support. It has gorgeous colors, exceptional brightness, and looks amazing in every environment. It’s also great for note-taking thanks to Windows Ink, making it one of the best student laptop deals. Alternatively, you can use the included Type Cover to turn it into a full laptop with a keyboard. The cover provides a wonderfully clicky typing experience, with the added benefit of keeping the Surface Pro 7+ screen secure and scratch-free. If you need to hop into video calls, then you’ll appreciate the front-facing 1080p camera, which is one of the best webcams of any laptop in the market right now.

If the Surface Pro 7+ sounds like the ideal 2-in-1 device for you, you need to hurry! Right now, you can pick it up at Best Buy with an included Type Cover for just $800, a massive $230 off the standard price tag of $1,030. Hit that Buy Now button as soon as possible because this deal could expire at any time.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Everything announced at Nothing’s ‘The Truth’ event today

Nothing Ear 1 earbud inside the case.

This 55-inch TV from Samsung is $500 off today

The Samsung 55-inch QN85A Neo QLED 4K TV, with a colorful, abstract image on the screen.

This Samsung Chromebook is only $119 today — save $110

Person holding Samsung Chromebook 4 with one hand.

Save $300 on a Lenovo Yoga Tab during Best Buy’s FLASH SALE

A man streams video content on a Lenovo Yoga Tab.

Hurry! The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro is $500 off for today only

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 is the perfect all-around computing device.

Everything you need to know about Fortnite chapter 3, season 2

Promo art for Fortnite chapter 3, season 2.

Fortnite: All Omni Chip locations

Omni Sword from Fortnite.

How to sleep better using iOS Night Shift

Man lying in bed reading his iPhone.

How to complete Fia’s questline in Elden Ring

A knight standing next to Fia.

What letting Fia hold you in Elden Ring really does

A knight standing next to Fia.

Asus unveils 20 new gaming laptops with AMD Ryzen 6000

Asus announced the 2022 model of the Zephyrus G14.

10 mistakes the Oscars will never live down

10 Mistakes the Academy Will Never Live Down featured image.

You can now Shazam a song and find out where to hear it in concert

shazam app adds concert discovery feature identifying a song with