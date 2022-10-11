 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Surface Pro 8 just got an awesome October Prime Day deal

Albert Bassili
By
Drawing with Microsoft's Surface Slim Pen 2

If you’re unfamiliar with Microsoft’s Surface lineup of laptops, they’re essentially the response to Apple’s Macbook Air and Dell’s XPS, meaning they’re light, thin, and quite expensive. Luckily, one of the latest iterations, the Surface Pro 8, has a great deal going right now during the Prime Early Access Sale, where you can pick it up for the discounted price of $1,111, rather than the $1,600 that it usually goes for, so that’s $489 off the list price.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 8

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is an excellent little device, especially when it’s running an impressive 11th-generation Intel i7-1185G7, a mid-to-high-range CPU that will easily knock any productivity and general use work out of the park. Not to mention, you can likely do a bit of editing and streaming on it too, and if you’re a musician, the multiple-core, multiple-thread setup is great for audio-editing software and DAWs. Similarly, the 16GB RAM will work well for most folks, especially if you aren’t doing much editing work and need a bit more headroom for your apps and browser tabs, making this versatile and one of the better Prime Day Laptop deals of today.

As for the screen, it’s 13 inches and has a resolution of 2880 x 1920, which works well for those who plan to use the Surface Pen, which is easily one of the best Surface Pro accessories to pick up, especially since it sadly doesn’t come with this bundle. The other thing that doesn’t come with this bundle is the Surface Pro signature keyboard, which we encourage you to pick up if you haven’t. Finally, storage is a 256GB solid-state drive (SSD), although you can upgrade it to 512GB and 1TB; the 1TB version also comes with 32GB of RAM.

All in all, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is one of the Prime Day deals you certainly want to pick up if you want a portable and versatile laptop, especially since Amazon is discounting it down to $1,111. While you’re at it, you should consider checking out the Best Buy Prime Day sale, which is trying to rival Prime Day and has quite a few great laptop deals to check out as well.

Editors' Recommendations

This HD projector is $75 in Walmart’s anti-Prime Day sale
A home theater setup.
Intel Core i9 CPU is 44% off in Amazon’s Prime Day Sale
Core i9-12900KS processor socketed in a motherboard.
October Prime Day: Save 36% on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max.
October Prime Day has the cheapest Vitamix deal we’ve seen in a while
Vitamix One sits on kitchen counter next to fruits and vegetables.
KitchenAid Stand Mixer is $249 in the Walmart Rollback Sale
kitchenaid queen of hearts stand mixer amazon deal
Walmart Sale: This Shark robot vacuum is 45% off today
The Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL robot vacuum emptying its contents.
October Prime Day: This tiny Keurig coffee maker is 50% off
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker, Black.
Blink Mini Indoor Camera is $30 in the October Prime Day Sale
best blink camera deals mini corded indoor 1080p security
Best Prime Day Laptop Deals for 2022
Prime Day 2022 laptop deals graphic.
Best Prime Day Robot Vacuum Deals for October 2022
Prime Day 2022 robot vacuum deals graphic.
Google Nest Hub is 45% off at Walmart for October Prime Day
Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen on a table.
The 5 best Dell laptop deals in the October Prime Day sales
The Dell XPS 13 9315 on a table against a window.
Amazon Prime Day drops the price of the Sony A7 II by $555
Sony A7S II