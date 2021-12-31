Finding a good 2-in-1 device is more complicated than it seems. While there are plenty of laptops with touchscreens nowadays, very few provide a comparable experience when in tablet mode. You need a device that can seamlessly transition between a laptop, a tablet, and every configuration in between. That’s why we strongly recommend checking out Surface Pro deals if you’re looking for a solid 2-in-1 — deals like this fantastic offer from Best Buy. Right now, you can pick up a brand new Microsoft Surface Pro 8 for just $900, which is a massive $200 discount on the standard price of $1,100. This is an amazing deal for such a recent device. Keep reading to learn why this is one of the best laptop deals you can get right now.

In our Surface Pro 8 review, we called it a “worthy rival to the iPad Pro,” showing just how refined Microsoft’s tablet experience has become. On top of that, we called it “easily the best Windows 2-in-1 you can buy” because of its fantastic performance and remarkable versatility. This model is equipped with an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, and 128GB of fast solid-state storage. That’s plenty of power for daily productivity tasks, content consumption, and multitasking. There’s also a gorgeous and bright 13-inch PixelSense Flow touchscreen display with a wonderful 3:2 aspect ratio. That additional vertical screen space is perfect for running apps in split-screen mode. You’ll also love it for content consumption, with fantastic color accuracy coupled with Dolby Atmos dual front-firing speakers that give you surprisingly immersive sound.

If you plan to use this device as your primary daily workstation, then you’ll appreciate the amazing battery life. The Surface Pro 8 provides you with up to 16 hours of use on a single charge, along with fast-charging technology so you can stay topped up throughout the day. The kickstand adjusts effortlessly, so you can keep this device propped up at any angle you want. You can also purchase the optional Surface Signature Keyboard so you can maximize your productivity on the go — it provides a great typing experience as well as a sizable glass trackpad. If you’re frequently in video calls over Zoom or Microsoft Teams, you’ll love the built-in 1080p 5-megapixel front-facing camera and excellent onboard microphone.

If you’ve been considering getting a 2-in-1, then this deal is an absolute no-brainer. You’ll get the best Windows 2-in-1 on the market for a considerable discount. Get a Microsoft Surface Pro 8 at Best Buy for just $900 — that’s $200 off the regular price of $1,100. This deal could end at any time, so hit that Buy Now button before it’s too late!

