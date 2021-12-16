Microsoft Surface Pro deals are fairly easy to come by, but discounts on newer models can be tough to track down. Today, however, Best Buy is discounting the brand new Microsoft Surface Pro 8 from $1,100 to $900, a massive savings of $200. Students and professionals can hop on this deal without restraint, as it’s one of the best laptop deals and one of the best student laptop deals we’ve seen. Free shipping is included, and in-store pickup is available in most areas.

The recent release of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 finally introduced a worthy opponent to the Apple iPad Pro, as Microsoft holds nothing back with this cool, capable tablet. It combines the power of a laptop with versatility of a tablet, bringing the convenience of a 13-inch touchscreen to everyday computing. The screen presents in stunning clarity with a 120Hz refresh rate, creating a smooth experience and a super-responsive pen and touch experience. It’s a great option for remote workers and collaborators, as its webcam and internal cameras are some of the best you’ll find on a mobile device.

The Surface Pro 8 is truly a professional device that is made for the workflow of anyone ranging from students to executives, from creative hobbyists to creative professionals. It’s fitted with Thunderbolt 4 ports for connecting multiple 4K monitors, and up to 16 hours of battery life — with fast-charging technology for when you manage to run it dry — will let you keep plugging away on any task throughout the day. The Microsoft Surface lineup is full of great options for just about anybody. If you’re having trouble deciding which is best for you, explore our Surface Pro 8 vs. the new Surface Pro X showdown and our Surface Pro 8 vs. Surface Laptop Studio showdown, and explore more fully how the Surface Pro 8 is its biggest redesign in years.

For only $900 you can get your hands on Microsoft’s brand new Surface Pro 8 at Best Buy. That’s a $200 savings from its regular price of $1,100, a rare and impressive discount on such a new piece of tech. Free shipping is included, and further discounts are even available for anyone with trade-in eligible devices.

