Save $150 on the Microsoft Surface Pro X at Amazon today

Can’t decide whether you want a new laptop or you want a new high-end tablet? How about both? Amazon has cut the price of the Microsoft Surface Pro X by $150, meaning that for $850, you can enjoy a great high-end tablet that can also double as a laptop if you buy the keyboard add-on. It’s one of the best Surface Pro deals out there right now, and a must-have this back-to-school season.

A productivity workhorse of a machine, the Microsoft Surface Pro X has everything most users could need to ensure they can get their work done speedily while potentially on the move. There’s the new custom Microsoft SQ1 processor designed with the Microsoft Surface Pro X in mind so it’s extra responsive. As well as that, it has 8GB of memory that’s great for multi-tasking along with a 128GB SSD for storage. It also supports both Wi-Fi and 4G LTE so you can easily hook it up with a data sim for further portability, leaving you not having to worry about a Wi-Fi signal.

The other joy of the Microsoft Surface Pro X is its portability. It’s only 7.3 mm thick and weighs a mere 1.7 pounds. You’ll barely notice this when you toss it into your bag to take out and about with you. That’s impressively thin for a system that still boasts a 13-inch screen. Even better, that screen is a touchscreen and you can easily switch over to tablet mode, enjoying the benefits of a more tactile experience, whether you’re sketching out a design or simply want to avoid typing too much via the separately sold keyboard.

The Microsoft Surface Pro X looks gorgeous, too, thanks to a virtually edge-to-edge display and the aforementioned slim nature of the device. You’ll feel good using it for so many different reasons. An all-day battery life means there’s no fear of running out of juice during a crucial moment during your work day either.

A fantastic device for your productivity needs, the Microsoft Surface Pro X is only $850 right now at Amazon. That’s a price cut of $150, making this a great price for a powerful tablet that also doubles as a laptop. Act fast, because we can’t see this offer lasting for long.

