The Surface Pro X is $200 off at Best Buy today

The Surface lineup has seen a lot of interesting entries, from the Surface Book, which has a detachable screen, to the Surface Pro X, the tablet-like portable laptop that’s surprisingly powerful given that it runs on an ARM CPU. If you’ve wanted to pick one up recently, then now is a perfect time, as Best Buy is offering a great $200 discount that brings the price down to $700 from $900.

Probably the first and most obvious advantage of the Surface Pro X is its eponymous screen — a 13-inch 2880 x 1920 resolution touchscreen that’s sublime to work with, especially if you have a stylus, which unfortunately doesn’t come with this deal. If you do grab it, though, you’ll find that it’s great for editing software, and the device itself is built around applications such as Photoshop, so if you’re a graphic designer, this is a great budget option. Not only that but it’s no slouch in other areas, as it does just as well with daily productivity tasks like writing emails, and the quality of the screen means you’ll love using the Pro X to watch streaming content.

The Surface Pro X runs on an ARM chip — a combination CPU and GPU chip — made specifically by Microsoft for this lineup of devices. While we don’t have specifics on the chip, we know that it’s an 8-core device, so we’re reasonably confident that it can handle most needs and maybe even some light gaming assuming there is support for them. The 8GB of RAM is good for the applications used here, and internal storage is 128GB, which might be on the smaller side for some, so consider picking up one of our external hard drive deals. Finally, we do want to point out that this deal comes with a free 30-day subscription to Microsoft 365 and a one-month trial for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Overall, the Surface Pro X is great if you need an editing tablet that can also handle other general tasks, and with the discount from Best Buy bringing it down to $700 from $900, it’s a great time to pick it up. Alternatively, we have some other Surface Pro deals you can look at, or you can check out some of the other Microsoft Surface deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations