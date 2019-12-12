Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals are close to the end, but today the most attractive deals include several variations of Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee and espresso machines from Breville and De’Longhi. Nespresso licenses Breville and De’Longhi to manufacture coffee and espresso machines that work exclusively with Nespresso’s VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso single-serve capsules. These deals expire at midnight tonight, so don’t delay.

Single-serve coffee machines enjoy tremendous customer loyalty because the small appliances make simple work of what for many people is the most important beverage of the day. Rather than stumble around the kitchen when you’re only half awake, looking for filters and measuring coffee and water to run through a basket-style coffee maker, single-serve machines consistently serve good-tasting coffee with no wasted brew and almost no mess.

The Nespresso deals below include a single-serve coffee maker made by Breville or De’Longhi. These machines work with three different VertuoPlus capsule sizes to make five serving sizes: 1.35-ounce espresso, 2.7-ounce double espresso, 5-ounce gran lungo, 8-ounce coffee, or 14-ounce alto coffee. They have a one-touch brewing process that uses an intelligent extraction system based on the specific capsule inserted in the machine. The machines read the barcode on the capsule rim and brew with an extraction system that spins the coffee up to 7,000 times per second to blend it with water for the proper taste each time.

The significant differences between the deals are the coffee and espresso maker’s color and whether the machine comes with an Aeroccino milk frother, 30 VertuoPlus capsules, or both. Whether you’re buying Christmas gifts or want the benefits of consistent single-serve brews at home, these five deals can help you save up to $72.

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Maker by Breville with Aeroccino in gray bundled with 30 best-selling coffee samples — $72 off



The Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Maker by Breville with an Aeroccino in gray bundled with 30 best-selling coffee samples is the complete package. Normally priced at $187, this bundle is just $115 during this 24-hour sale.

Breville BNV420GRY1BUC1 VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine in gray — $72 off



The Breville BNV420GRY1BUC1 VertuoPlus coffee and espresso machine in gray, usually $180, includes the coffee machine only and is discounted to $108 during this one-day sale.

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine Bundle by De’Longhi in Graphite Metal with 30 best-selling coffee samples — $53 off



The Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee and espresso machine by De’Longhi in graphite metal bundled with 30 best-selling coffee samples doesn’t include a milk frother. Regularly priced $153, this De’Longhi bundle is $100 until midnight Pacific time.

Nespresso ENV150GYAE VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine in Gray bundled with Aeroccino Milk Frother by De’Longhi in Graphite Metal and 30 best-selling coffee samples — $56 off



This bundle includes the Nespresso ENV150GYAE VertuoPlus coffee and espresso machine in gray, an Aeroccino milk frother by De’Longhi in graphite metal, and 30 best-selling coffee samples. Ordinarily $171, this bundle is just $115.

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine in Ink Black by De’Longhi bundled with 30 best-selling coffee samples — $53 off



The Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine in Ink Black by De’Longhi bundled with 30 best-selling coffee samples is usually $153 but costs $100 during this sale.

