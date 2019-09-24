Best Buy marks down the Nest Cam IQ Outdoor 2-camera kit for $101 less

The right outdoor security camera can help protect your property from theft, intrusion, and vandalism. One of the most excellent surveillance cameras out there is the Google Nest Cam IQ Outdoor. It’s also our pick as the best for night vision. Best Buy is discounting the two-camera bundle at the moment, slashing its price from $700 to $599.

Google Nest made enhancements to the original Nest Cam Outdoor’s solid foundations to deliver even better outdoor monitoring solutions. Secure your home any time of the day by taking advantage of Best Buy’s deal on the Nest Cam IQ Outdoor.

From an aesthetic point of view, this Google Nest outdoor camera screams polished. Alongside the sleek bell-shaped camera is a sturdy aluminum wall plate, creating a look that’s far prettier than its competitors. The camera is hard-wired, so you’ll never have to worry about hacking, signal fade, and frequent battery replacements.

Once up and running, you will be impressed with the Nest Cam IQ Outdoor’s imaging tricks. Its wide 130-degree field of view is more than enough to cover a small or medium-sized backyard. Picture quality is sharp, clear, and balanced when bumped up to the maximum setting. It even allows you to zoom in on an area or on people all while maintaining the crisp image quality. The picture also remains well illuminated with good contrast in low-light conditions, thanks to its superior night vision. It’s leagues ahead compared to its close competitor Ring Spotlight Cam.

For complete monitoring, the camera comes with excellent two-way communication. The integrated three-microphone setup brilliantly picks up ambient noises, while voice recording and audio output are clear and balanced. Settings can be adjusted should you wish to receive notifications when the camera detects sound and motion.

The Nest Cam IQ Outdoor may be a pricey smart home camera, but a first-class user experience pretty much makes up for its high price tag. There’s so much you can do with it, but if you want to enjoy more premium features, you may opt to add a Nest Aware subscription. Order the two-camera kit on Best Buy at a discounted price of $599.

