6 lazy products that will torpedo your New Year’s resolutions

There is no denying that 2017 was a happening year, and as we head into 2018, people are thinking hard about their New Year’s resolutions. If you would rather dispense with all that “discipline” nonsense and keep it lazy, however, we totally understand: We picked out six handy items to help you ease in to 2018 and live the comfy life in the coming year.
Amazon Dash snack buttons
Snack runs are a necessity of life, but having to actually put on pants and drive to the store can be a drag. Amazon has you covered: These $5 Dash buttons let you top off your snack supply without all of that troublesome work. Just press the button and an order will be automatically placed with your Prime account, and your snacks will be at your door in two days. You will feel like a celebrity and you only have to get off the couch to get your package (pants optional).
Nostalgia 4-quart electric ice cream maker
Everybody loves ice cream, and making your own right at home has never been easier. Skip the late-night shopping trip with the Nostalgia ice cream maker (one of our favorites) which features a four-quart bucket and an electric motor that eliminates the need for any manual labor — just add the mix and the ice and let the machine do the rest. The whole process is finished in about 20 minutes. You can also toss in your other ingredients — such as cookie dough, candy, or booze – and store the extra ice cream in the freezer-safe aluminum canister. A $20 discount brings the Nostalgia ice cream maker down to just $25 on Amazon.
Snuggie
A modern classic, the Snuggie is one of those items nobody knew they needed until they saw the infomercials. This ingenious sleeved blanket (don’t call it a robe) lets you use your hands without ruining your cozy vibe and makes you wonder why humans didn’t think of this one sooner. It even features a handy pocket for stowing your remotes, game controllers, snacks, and other vital necessities. The purple fleece Snuggie is available for $23 from Amazon, or you can score the blue Snuggie for $20 ($5 off).
Linenspa reading pillow
If sitting up sounds like too much work, the Linenspa pillow has your back (literally). This comfy pillow is ideal for reading, gaming, watching TV, and other such rigorous activities, and it’s perfectly sized for adults and kids alike. The standard 18-inch tall Linenspa reading pillow can be yours for $40, or if you’re really serious about your relaxation, then you can grab the extra-large pillow (at 24 inches tall) for $50.
Swagtron T8 hoverboard
Why walk when you can ride? Swagtron makes some of the best hoverboards on the market today and they are officially UL-certified so you don’t have to worry about that whole “exploding” thing. The Swagtron T8 is a fully electric hoverboard with a 200-watt motor that powers two self-balancing wheels and is beefy enough to deal with inclines of up to 30 degrees, so you can cruise around town and be the envy of all your caveman neighbors who have to walk. The Swagtron T8 is also one of the more affordable hoverboards available, coming in at just $180 on Amazon.
Periscope glasses
These prism glasses could possibly represent the final frontier of laziness. The periscope-style mirror lenses magnify and reflect images so you can enjoy your shows, handheld games, or reading while laying down without even having to lift up your head. On the practical side, this does reduce neck strain that can result from awkwardly trying to prop your head up while lying on your back (or at the very least, that’s the excuse you can give if somebody finds these in your house). The Active Forever periscope glasses come in at just $8 from Amazon.
