This digital photo frame is the perfect gift, and it’s 37% off today

If you’ve been taking advantage of some of the best camera deals that have been happening lately, then the only logical next step is hopping one of our favorite Prime Day deals: the Nixplay 10.1-inch Smart Digital Photo Frame with WiFi. Originally priced at $190, you can now grab this gorgeous digital photo frame for only $120 — that’s When it comes to digital frames, it certainly doesn’t get a whole lot better than this, folks!

Why you should buy this digital photo frame

For those who have been wondering how to build a smart apartment, look no further than this digital photo frame by Nixplay to check smart home decor off your list. This digital photo frame is the number one bestseller in America, and for good reason. You can send photos and video clips from room to room directly, so no matter how far apart your family members may be, your Nixplay digital photo frame can help close the distance. Use the Nixplay iOS app or Android app to import and share photos from Google Photos, Facebook, and Instagram.

Nixplay’s niX-Spectre HD IPS display was made to give you the widest viewing angle so you can see your photos from any spot in the room, while still maintaining crisp and vibrant color reproduction of your photos and videos. Even better, this digital photo frame from Nixplay works seamlessly with Amazon Alexa. All you have to do is ask your frame to play the playlist of your choosing.

The Nixplay 10.1-inch Digital Photo Frame can be either wall-mounted or displayed on your tabletop in portrait or landscape mode and your content will rotate automatically. Have a small space? No problem. The Nixplay Digital Photo Frame fits right alongside our picks for the best tech for a tiny home. Thanks to its nix-SenseMe smart sensor, your frame will wake when you walk into the room and display the most recently received photos or videos. Nixplay’s cloud storage is located on secure, encrypted servers so you never have to worry about your content being accessed by anyone else — your content is secure, private, and GDPR compliant. If you ever run into any issues, Nixplay’s customer service team is standing by waiting to help.

