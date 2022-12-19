A VPN — or virtual private network — is the best way to protect yourself online by hiding your IP address and encrypting your data. NordVPN is one of the most popular providers around, and you’d normally expect to pay much more for a subscription — but right now, you can grab this deal for 64% off a NordVPN plan, and get three months free too. You can choose from a Standard, Plus, or Complete subscription to suit your needs. Hurry though, as this deal is only available for a limited time, and with no guarantee it’ll still be around tomorrow, you’ll want to grab it today to ensure you don’t miss out!

Why you should buy NordVPN

We named NordVPN our best VPN of 2022, as it provides three different encryption protocols (IKEv2/IPsec, OpenVPN, and NordLynx) keeping your data safe behind a wall of next-gen encryption, and hiding your IP address so nobody can see your online activity. The company has a strict no-logs policy, something vital to consider if you’re looking for a VPN provider, which means it doesn’t collect, track, or share your personal data. You can connect up to six devices on one NordVPN plan, so it’s easy to secure your laptop, desktop, tablet, cell phone, and more. NordVPN is super simple to use too — just a single click secures your connection to the web.

With over 54,000 servers in 59 countries, you can choose which one you want to connect to and enjoy international streaming. Seen a title on UK Netflix that you want to watch in the US? It’s a breeze with NordVPN. The fast connection means no buffering while you’re streaming content, and you can even protect your privacy on the go with one-click encryption for mobile. Included threat protection helps you avoid viruses, trackers, and infected websites, while Multi-Factor authentication keeps your account secure. There are also extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge, to protect you no matter which browser you’re using.

NordVPN also offers split tunneling, which allows you to whitelist particular activities (like streaming) to bypass the VPN and connect via the regular “clearnet” for better performance. There’s a kill switch feature to automatically disable your connection when you lose sync with the VPN server, and 24/7 live chat support if you run into any issues.

These days a VPN is a must if you spend a lot of time online browsing, streaming, or downloading, and NordVPN is a trusted name that’s been around for a while, making it one of the most popular and established VPN providers around.

With this deal, you can choose between three plans: Standard, Plus, or Complete, each offering secure, high-speed VPN, malware protection, and tracker and ad blocking. If you opt for Plus, you’ll also get access to features like a cross-platform password manager and Data Breach Scanner, while upgrading to Complete adds 1TB of encrypted cloud storage, great for storing all your downloaded files. Whichever plan you choose, you’re saving 64% and getting three months free, too. Make sure you sign up today to avoid missing out on this great deal, before it ends!

Editors' Recommendations