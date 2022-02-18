The price of Norton antivirus dropped to $25 today

As the world becomes increasingly reliant on the digital, it’s become more important than ever to protect your computer using antivirus software, and free ones don’t cut it anymore. Luckily, Best Buy has your back with a discount on Norton 360 Deluxe, bringing it down to $25 from $90 and allowing you to get some of the best antivirus protection on the market for cheap. We definitely suggest you check out our breakdown between Norton vs. McAfee.

Beyond just getting excellent antivirus software that you can use for up to five devices, the Norton 360 Deluxe package provides you with a variety of extra features that you would have to otherwise get from somewhere else. For example, it comes with a password manager, and it’s a pretty good one, having the full set of administrative and organizational tools you’d expect from a standalone password manager. Beyond that, it has real-time and advanced online threat protection, so even though your passwords are safe, Norton can stop you from accessing known phishing or unsafe websites, as well as stop ransomware, malware, spyware, and the like in real time. It also does some dark web monitoring for you and notifies you if your personal information finds its way there so that you can either reset it or change it as needed.

Interestingly enough, Norton 360 Deluxe also provides you with a VPN, and a no-log one at that, so you don’t have to worry about your online browsing being tracked. However, Norton doesn’t have as many servers as a dedicated VPN from our VPN deals might have. Still, it’s a nice benefit to have as part of the package, especially since you can also use the VPN on up to five devices. Another nice benefit is that they give you 50GB of secure cloud storage, which is great if you have sensitive and important files that need that extra level of safekeeping.

There are a few more features packaged into Norton 360 Deluxe that would take a much longer time to cover, but suffice to say that the discounted price of $25 from $90 at Best Buy is great. It’s an excellent time to pick up the deal.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations