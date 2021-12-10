Get a year of Norton antivirus protection for only $30 today

As we spend more time online, there’s a growing need for antivirus software that will protect us and our loved ones from cybercriminals, especially since they’ll be taking advantage of the increased internet activity with the holidays coming up. Not all antivirus programs are reliable though, so you should stick to trusted names like Norton. There’s no price for your peace of mind, but Best Buy is currently offering a one-year subscription to Norton 360 Deluxe with LifeLock at a very affordable price of $30, which is a third of its original price of $90 after a $60 discount.

Norton is a mainstay in Digital Trends’ best antivirus software, and it’s one of the most popular names in the industry as it’s been around for more than 30 years. It’s here to stay with products like Norton 360 Deluxe with LifeLock, which can protect up to five devices at a time from both existing and emerging threats. The software will be able to detect and deal with different types of malware, including spyware, ransomware, and viruses, in real time, with a firewall that monitors all online activity and blocks unauthorized traffic. The software also comes with a secure VPN so you can browse the internet anonymously, and bank-grade encryption that keeps your passwords and credit card details away from cybercriminals.

The antivirus software’s LifeLock feature makes it one of our best identity theft protection options, as Norton will monitor the Dark Web — heavily encrypted websites and networks that the average internet user can’t access — and send you a notification if your personal information is there so that you can initiate the necessary procedures to protect your identity.

Protect your family from computer viruses, malware, and identity theft, among the many other dangers of going online, by availing yourself of Best Buy’s offer for Norton 360 Deluxe with LifeLock. The antivirus software is available from the retailer for just $30 for a one-year subscription, after a $60 discount to its original price of $90. With all the online activity that the Christmas season brings, you’ll need to install proper safeguards as soon as possible, and since there’s no telling how long this deal for Norton 360 Deluxe with LifeLock will last, you should click that Buy Now button immediately.

