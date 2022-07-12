Prime Day is here and the deals are already rolling in, and if you could use a new webcam for your workstation, then this one’s for you. A good webcam is a must-have in the age of mobile tech and remote work, whether it’s for job-related video calls and conferences or just for keeping in touch with friends and family. For Prime Day, you can score up to 35% off the OBSBOT product lineup, like the Tiny 4K, one of the best webcams on the market today. Here’s what we love about it.

Buy Now

Most laptops today have integrated webcams and microphones, but let’s face it: they’re rarely any good. You can typically expect 720p video quality and a chintzy mic that delivers call quality that’s “good enough” at best. But for many of us, that “good enough” is anything but. If you do a lot of video calling and conferencing, then upgrading to a proper webcam like the OBSBOT Tiny 4K is a worthy investment.

The OBSBOT Tiny 4K is a UHD webcam that’s suitable for just about any workstation, whether you’re working from home, the office, or somewhere else. You can easily use it with a desktop or laptop PC thanks to the included mount, and it boasts a bevy of advanced features. Along with its Sony 1/2.8-inch Ultra HD sensor, the OBSBOT Tiny 4K webcam offers HDR support, auto exposure, and AI-powered auto-tracking that allows the camera to lock onto you and smoothly pan and tilt to follow your every move thanks to its dual-axis gimbal.

All of these technologies combine to deliver excellent video quality and effective auto-tracking, but the OBSBOT Tiny 4K webcam doesn’t skimp in the audio department, either. Dual omnidirectional microphones can accurately pick up your voice within a 3-meter radius and can filter out background noise for crystal clear communication when you’re on a call. Gesture controls also allow you to give commands to the webcam, such as turning auto-tracking on and off or zooming in and out, using simple hand movements. If you’re a presenter, or a teacher, or even livestreaming, you can use those gestures to control the camera perspective without touching the keyboard or mouse. That offers a lot more freedom than your average webcam.

This, combined with the built-in auto-tracking functionality, makes it so you don’t have to even be sitting at your computer in order to use and control the OBSBOT Tiny 4K webcam, making it perfect for video calls that require you to be on your feet (such as during a presentation or an online class). TinyCam software makes it easy to use the OBSBOT Tiny 4K webcam with popular apps such as Zoom, Twitch, Google Meet, YouTube, and TikTok, as well. So, it will work great for corporate or business setups where your employer requires you to leverage a specific application.

The OBSBOT Tiny 4K webcam normally retails for $269, but for Prime Day on July 12 — through July 17 — you can enjoy up to26% off on the webcam, or up to 35% off the entire OBSBOT product lineup. That’s a great early Prime Day deal on a highly capable professional-grade UHD webcam.

Buy Now

Editors' Recommendations