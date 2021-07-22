This Panasonic soundbar was developed for Final Fantasy XIV

Every so often, we come across something so crazy, so fascinating, that we just have to share it. Yeah, there are a ton of other home theater and surround options. Sure, there are plenty of other soundbar deals. But there’s nothing quite like this one.

The Panasonic SoundSlayer Gaming Soundbar was developed specifically for Final Fantasy XIV Online, and it was co-designed by pro-gaming sound engineers. It can be used as a home theater system, too, but connects to a PC and includes a built-in subwoofer. Amazon is offering a crazy deal on the soundbar right now! You can get it for $249 with free shipping and free returns, which is $50 off.

Before we continue, it’s important to point out that there are two versions of the Panasonic SoundSlayer, and both were designed for Final Fantasy XIV Online. One is a Limited Edition version, with Final Fantasy graphics on the soundbar, but it’s also significantly more expensive. The one that’s on sale is more affordable and includes the same audio features; it just doesn’t have the FFXIV graphics on the chassis.

The Panasonic SoundSlayer is Dolby-Atmos powered to provide 3D immersive sound and give you a realistic and dynamic sound experience. This particular system was developed with gamers in mind and functions perfectly as a desktop PC sound system or speaker. There are three dedicated sound modes for RPG, FPS, or Voice, optimizing audio for the related genres or activities.

It’s a 2.1-channel, three-way speaker with a built-in subwoofer, and it utilizes a 4K HDR passthrough to deliver no loss in image or sound quality. It also supports DTS:X and DTS:X virtual surround technology. Bluetooth wireless is built-in as well, so you can sync devices via a wireless connection. You can always read more about the system in our Panasonic SoundSlayer feature.

Amazon is currently offering the Panasonic Soundslayer Gaming Soundbar for $50 off the normal price ($300). That means you’re getting it for $250 with free shipping and free returns. If you order soon, you can have it within the next couple of days. We’re not sure how long the deal is going to last either, so if you’re interested, act now.

