While the holiday shopping season may be winding down, the opportunity to grab a deal on a great piece of tech is ramping up. The home theater is front and center with this deal from Walmart, which is discounting the Philips B5105 Soundbar from $80 to a sale price of $50, a savings of $30. It’s one of the best soundbar deals you’ll find at any time of the year, as just about any tech at this price point is a steal.

A great home theater setup puts you right in the middle of all of your favorite movies, TV shows, sporting events, and video game adventures. While the obvious choice for the most important piece of any home theater setup is the television, what leads the way for the audio experience is the soundbar. The Philips B5105 Soundbar brings louder and clearer audio than most binge watchers are used to, and it features three different preset modes that present the best audio for voices, music, and movies.

The Philips B5105 Soundbar is a perfect audio device for the tech lover who wants a convenient home theater setup, as it pairs easily with TV remotes, preventing the hassle of toggling through different remotes when needing to adjust volume. It also connects to other sources via Bluetooth, including smartphones and tablets. This allows you to stream music playlists and other audio with bigger, cleaner sound directly from the Philips B5105 Soundbar.

A great gift for the holidays, or just a must-have purchase for one’s own home theater, the Philips B5105 Soundbar is only $50 at Walmart right now. That’s a $30 markdown from its regular price of $80, and it isn’t likely to last long. Free shipping and speedy delivery are included, so grab this soundbar for your home theater now and gift a new listening experience this holiday season.

