If you’re in the market for a smart assistant, Best Buy has one of the best deals we’ve seen: Two Google Nest Hubs for $100. The Google Nest Hub two-pack usually retails for $260, so anyone jumping on this deal will save $160 — essentially netting two Hubs for $50 each.

The Google Nest Hub is Google’s answer to the Amazon Echo Show. It’s a 7-inch display with a sleek design that looks great on a desk or an end table and has all the functionality you expect from Google Assistant. One of the ways it’s used most, however, is as a digital photo frame. The Google Nest Hub can display images from your Google Photos app. It’s the perfect way to show off pictures from the latest family vacation or from your kids’ school events.

That said, the Google Nest Hub is a great tool for controlling your smart home and watching videos. The Hub is compatible with more than 5,000 different smart home devices. You can control the brightness of your lights, the volume of your smart speakers, and view your security cameras all from one place. You don’t have to rely solely on your voice for control, either; the Home View feature lets you see all the connected devices by swiping down from the top of the display. You can control them by tapping the screen and turning them on or off, adjusting the brightness, and much more.

The Voice Match functionality recognizes individual users’ voices and automatically displays results based on their chosen settings. For example, you can choose a different default music service than your spouse and Voice Match would play songs from that service based on your vocal requests. You can also use the Google Nest Hub to see your calendar, check your commute time, view reminders, and much more.

The Nest Hub can also display video through YouTube and let you watch the news. You can even make phone calls to friends and family. The Nest Hub acts as an all-in-one device to manage not only your smart home, but other major aspects of your life.

If you’re interested in the deal, you can pick up two Google Nest Hubs online from Best Buy. Both the chalk and charcoal options are available. The deal is most likely honored in-store, too.

