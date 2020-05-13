With Memorial Day coming up, you want to make sure you’re not bored while stuck at home, right? CDKeys has some fantastic deals on PS Plus and Xbox Live Gold, starting at only $4 for a one-month subscription to the latter, making these some of the best Memorial Day sales available now.

PS Plus

Three-Month PS Plus Membership — $16 , was $25

— , was $25 One-Year PS Plus Membership — $34, was $60

PS Plus is Sony’s online service for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and PS Vita. You get access to online servers so you can play multiplayer games with all your friends as well as people around the world. You also get free games every month courtesy of your membership. In recent months, that’s meant great titles like Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, BioShock: The Collection, and Shadow of the Colossus, all entirely for free. These games are available to you for the duration of your PS Plus membership so it makes sense to keep your subscription going for a while.

You also get access to cloud storage so you don’t have to worry about switching between other PlayStation consoles and losing your game progress.

The best deal here is the 1-year subscription plan coming in at just over $30 and providing you with a year’s worth of free games.

Xbox Live Gold

One-Month Xbox Live Gold Membership — $4 , was $10

— , was $10 Three-Month Xbox Live Gold Membership — $20 , was $25

— , was $25 Six-Month Xbox Live Gold Membership — $33 , was $38

— , was $38 One-Year Xbox Live Gold Membership — $55, was $60

Xbox Live Gold is similar to PS Plus and works for Xbox One and Xbox 360. It offers online multiplayer gaming for all users with dedicated servers that promise low lag and reduced risk of cheating. It also throws in free games twice a month. These generally include two titles for Xbox One and Xbox 360. In recent times, it has included titles like V-Rally 4, Fable Anniversary, Sonic Generations, and Jurassic World Evolution. The games might not be as AAA as the PS Plus offerings but you keep access to these titles, even if you cancel or suspend your Xbox Live Gold subscription. They’re yours to keep.

As well as that, Xbox Live Gold membership provides exclusive access to weekly sales which can offer up to 75% off games. This can work out pretty well, saving you considerable money over the space of a year if you’re an avid buyer of games digitally. The best deal here is the 12-month Xbox Live Gold subscription where you’ll enjoy nearly 50 free games across the year.

