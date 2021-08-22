Students who are preparing to go back to school might be looking at laptop deals, and for families who are fans of Apple products, that includes MacBook deals. Some of these offers may still be beyond your budget though, so you might want to consider refurbished laptop deals. There are even some refurbished MacBook deals that would be great for students, such as Back Market’s offer for a refurbished 2015 MacBook Air for just $219, for savings of $780 from the computer’s original price of $899.

The 2015 MacBook Air, a predecessor of the MacBook Air M1 that appears in Digital Trends’ best laptops for 2021, features an 11.6-inch display that’s big enough to comfortably work on school assignments. It’s powered by the Intel Core i5 processor with 4GB of RAM and Intel HD Graphics 6000, which makes it more than capable of performing schoolwork such as researching online, typing documents, and taking notes. With storage in the form of a 128GB SSD, there’s more than enough space for the software that students use and the files that they will accumulate over the year.

As it’s a refurbished product, you may be concerned about the quality of the 2015 MacBook Air. However, there’s no need to worry as all of the computer’s components are tested before they are put up for sale, including its battery, screen, and connections. Back Market is also offering a minimum 1-year warranty, so you have peace of mind that you won’t be getting a broken product.

Parents who are planning to buy a laptop for their children for the new school year might want to avail Back Market’s offer for the refurbished 2015 MacBook Air. It’s on sale for only $219, which is $780 lower than the laptop’s original price of $899. Stocks may go quickly though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this offer, don’t wait until other shoppers have snapped them all up. Click that Buy Now button for the refurbished 2015 MacBook Air as soon as you can.

Back Market is selling the refurbished 2015 MacBook Air for very cheap, and it will be tough to find a better offer than that. However, there’s no harm in trying, so if you want to look around, here are some of the best refurbished laptop deals that you can take advantage of right now.

